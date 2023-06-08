Suns Rumors: Deandre Ayton Trade to Be Explored amid Chris Paul Buzz

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns reportedly intend to explore trade opportunities for veteran big man Deandre Ayton this summer, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes after Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes reported Wednesday that the Suns had notified point guard Chris Paul that he would be waived by the franchise.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon previously reported during a June 3 appearance on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast that he's "pretty sure" Ayton will be traded this summer.

"It's been well-chronicled the head-butting between Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams, but by no stretch do I believe that Monty Williams' departure makes it much more likely for Deandre Ayton to still be in Phoenix next season," MacMahon said (37:20 mark). "I still am pretty sure Deandre Ayton will be traded this summer."

Ayton had been included in trade rumors since the 2021-22 season upon the end of his entry-level contract when he became a restricted free agent.

The 24-year-old reportedly wanted a five-year, $172.5 million maximum contract extension from the Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Windhorst reported in October 2021. However, Phoenix was hesitant to give him that kind of deal despite his being the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft.

A five-year, $172.5 million deal would have put Ayton in the same category as Luka Dončić, Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr., all of whom received maximum contract extensions. However, Wojnarowski reported at the time that the Suns didn't think Ayton was on the same level as those players.

Ayton went on to sign a four-year, $133 million offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers in July 2022, but the Suns matched the offer in order to retain his services and avoid losing him for nothing.

Ayton is under contract with the Suns through the 2025-26 campaign and is set to earn $32.5 million next season.

The Arizona product has had a solid five seasons in Phoenix and is coming off a 2022-23 campaign in which he averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 67 games while shooting 58.9 percent from the floor.

However, his production dipped in the playoffs as he averaged 13.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 10 games while shooting 55.0 percent from the floor. The Suns were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Following the franchise's loss to the Nuggets, MacMahon reported the Suns were "expected to aggressively explore the trade market for Ayton" this offseason. Considering he is still playing well, he should fetch a worthwhile return for Phoenix.

The Suns are in for some drastic changes this offseason as the franchise looks to build around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. They already fired Williams and replaced him with former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, and now we'll see what roster moves are in store.