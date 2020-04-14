Emoni Bates Named 2020 Gatorade Boys Basketball POY; 1st Sophomore to Win Award

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Wing Emoni Bates from Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti, Michigan, was named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, he is the first sophomore to ever win the award in the 35 years it has been handed out.

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade and Boston Celtics All-Star and 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year Jayson Tatum surprised Bates with the honor by announcing it on Twitter:

Borzello noted that Bates is widely considered to be one of the best high school prospects since LeBron James. Bates is a 5-star recruit and the No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports.

The 16-year-old Bates already has scholarship offers from several top colleges, including Duke, Florida State, Michigan and Michigan State.

He made headlines in February when he had the best game of his high school career to date with 63 points and 21 rebounds in a double-overtime victory over Chelsea.

The 6'9" small forward led Lincoln to a 19-3 record in 2019-20, but the remainder of the season was canceled prior to the scheduled District 18 state tournament final against Ann Arbor Huron due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bates has already made history, and if he continues on his current pace over the next two seasons, he could make even more by becoming the first player to win the Gatorade Player of the Year Award three times.

If he wins it next year, he will become the first player to win it twice since Brandon Knight in 2009 and 2010, and the fourth player overall to accomplish that feat, joining Knight, James and Greg Oden.