B/R NBA Staff: 4 Teams That Should Risk a Damian Lillard Trade

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

It's now been over a month since Damian Lillard issued his trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers. As you already know, he's still a Blazer.

And while it feels like the Miami Heat will eventually land the star—thanks in part to his very public telegraphing that that is his desired destination—every day that passes makes it feel slightly less likely.

At some point, some other team may be able to swoop in with an offer that beats Miami's, like the Toronto Raptors with Kawhi Leonard in 2018 or the Cleveland Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell last summer.

Both, understandably, believed they could convince the superstars to stick around a while and justified the risk of giving up assets. Of course, Leonard didn't, but he did deliver a title before he went to the LA Clippers. The results for Cleveland are still to be determined.

So, which team can justify a similar move for Lillard? Are there any who should risk long-term assets and flexibility for the chance to get him on the books and sell him on staying a while?

Bleacher Report's NBA staff has the answers below.