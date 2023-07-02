Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves to Handle More Offensive Responsibility After Contract

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Following his breakout season with the Lakers that earned him a shiny, four-year, $56 million deal Saturday, Austin Reaves will have an even bigger role on the offensive end of the floor, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

"The Lakers plan on running more of their offense through Reaves next season, unlocking the point guard skills he's flashed through his first two years in the league, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly," Buha reported.

Retaining Reaves, who was sure to become a hot commodity in free agency, at a relatively low price is arguably the biggest move of the offseason for the organization that has had a major roster upgrade over the past couple of days.

Although he spent most of last season coming off the bench, Reaves thrived in his 10 games as a starter, averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from three-point range in that span.

Reaves, 25, was especially good in the postseason, where he shined as the third-best player on a Lakers team that made a run to the Western Conference Finals. In 16 playoff games he averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists on 46.4 percent from the field and 44.3 from beyond the arc as a starter.

It was there that he really showed his growth as a facilitator and creativity, getting his own shot off the dribble while also making sure that he got his teammates involved.

But Reaves isn't the only high-level ball handler that the Lakers brought in during the early days of free agency. They also managed to retain starter D'Angelo Russell and signed former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, giving them some really nice depth in the backcourt.

Vincent was a particularly good coup, signing on a three-year, $33 million deal. He's fresh off an improbable run to the NBA Finals with the Heat during which he was a starter and one of the key figures to their success.

And although Russell is currently slotted in to be the starting point guard, Vincent could take over that role if he beats him out for the job in training camp, according to Buha.

And considering all the high-level playoff experience and success that Vincent's recently had, it wouldn't be that much of a shock.

Additionally, Los Angeles has made several other key moves that has made it one of the early winners of the offseason such as retaining Rui Hachimura as well as bringing in Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish.

It's looking like one of the most complete rotations in the entire league.