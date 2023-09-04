NFL Rumors: Colts Work Out Free-Agent RB James Robinson amid Jonathan Taylor Injury

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

It appears that the Indianapolis Colts are looking to build depth at the running back position as an uncertain future with Jonathan Taylor looms large.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the team had worked out free agent tailback James Robinson at Monday's practice.

Robinson played three preseason games for the New York Giants, totaling 74 yards on the ground. He was released by the team August 27. He previously signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots in March but was released in June following a failed physical.

Robinson spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the back half of the 2022 season with the New York Jets. He has amassed 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career on the ground and has also added 617 yards and five touchdowns in the receiving game.

The knock on Robinson comes with his injury history as he suffered a significant achilles injury in 2021. The Patriots put a failed physical clause in his contract, the 25-year-old's career is already on life support.

The Colts looking into him shows that they are shoring up depth in the possibly extended absence of top back Jonathan Taylor. The disgruntled star is out for at least the first four games of the season due to being on the physically unable to perform list but his trade request and frustration with team owner Jim Irsay do not bode well for him suiting up for the team in the near future.

The team had originally signed Kenyan Drake for position depth earlier in the offseason but he was released in August. The current depth chart has Zach Moss, Deon Jackson and Evan Hull available for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars.