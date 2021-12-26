Jaguars' James Robinson Diagnosed with Torn Achilles After Injury vs Jets

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's game against the New York Jets, interim coach Darrell Bevell told reporters.

That confirmed an earlier report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

He was carted off to the locker room in the first half.

This is a considerable blow to a Jaguars offense that is already struggling mightily with some of its key weapons out for the season.

The 23-year-old previously suffered a foot injury during the Oct. 31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, although ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he "escaped serious injury" and was ruled "day to day" following tests. He didn't miss any time as a result.

The Illinois State product appeared in 14 games as a rookie in 2020 and tallied 1,070 rushing yards, 344 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. He has followed that up with 757 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in 2021.

Jacksonville is largely just playing out the string on what has turned into a disappointing season, so Robinson's Achilles injury only adds to the team's frustration. Look for Dare Ogunbowale to be the primary running back in his absence.