Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Colts RB 'Incensed' over Contract 'for Quite Some Time'

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor's future in Indianapolis continues to look bleak.

The running back requested a trade following a meeting with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Saturday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and ESPN's Stephen Holder, citing multiple sources, reported "that Taylor is incensed about his situation and has been for quite some time."

Irsay has stated that he does not intend to move Taylor, but the tailback's frustration with the situation has complicated his return to the team. Taylor is set to make $4.3 million in 2023 and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Taylor, who is currently on the physically unable to perform list, broke out in 2021 with a league-high 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. His production dipped in 2022, as he ran for 861 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games, but he still remains an effective piece for a Colts offense that is looking to rebound from a lackluster 2022 season.

His low price tags sits far below the top paid running backs in the league, but recent trends show that securing a long-term deal is not the most likely scenario for a running back like Taylor.

The current market for running backs is oversatured, as many pro bowlers including Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott remain in free agency as training camp labors on. Similar contract disputes involving Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs conveyed the dilemma for high volume backs like Taylor, and given his young age (24) and past production, he should be due to cash in soon.

However, he could be a franchise tag candidate after the season, which would allow the Colts to run him ragged and diminish his value before committing to him with term. That explains why Taylor is attempting to grab leverage now.