James Robinson Released by Patriots After Signing 2-Year Contract in March

Just three months after signing with the New England Patriots as a free agent, running back James Robinson was released by the organization Monday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Robinson, 24, signed a two-year, $8 million deal on March 15. There was no guaranteed money on the contract and it was structured in a way that the franchise wouldn't be hurt by Robinson's recent injury history, which includes a torn Achilles that he suffered in 2021 while with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The contract also included injury waivers and split salaries if Robinson landed on injured reserve, according to Reiss.

The former 2020 All-Rookie team member was released on the Patriots' first day of minicamp, which is usually when players undergo a physical.

After breaking out as an undrafted rookie with Jacksonville in 2020—rushing for 1,070 yards and finishing with 10 total touchdowns—Robinson is now looking for his fourth team in less than a year. He was traded from the Jaguars to the New York Jets midway through last season to help replace the injured Breece Hall.

But he had a very limited role in the Big Apple, playing in just four games and rushing for 89 yards to go along with one receiving touchdown in that span.

Robinson hasn't been the same since suffering the torn Achilles toward the end of the 2021 season, which eventually caused him to lose the starting job to Travis Etienne.

As for the Patriots, their depth behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson is now paper thin.

They brought in Robinson to help replace Damien Harris, who joined the Buffalo Bills in free agency. With his release, they are left with a stable of unproven players such as the second-year duo of Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris as the top backups, along with J.J Taylor and veteran Ty Montgomery.

It doesn't exactly inspire confidence.

Stevenson had a very impressive sophomore season as he took over lead back duties. He rushed for a career-high 1,040 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 421 yards through the air.

It looks like he'll have a much heavier workload in what should be a run-first offense.