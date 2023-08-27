Report: RB Kenyan Drake Released by Colts amid Jonathan Taylor Trade, Contract Rumors

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts released running back Kenyan Drake as part of 53-man roster cuts Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The veteran running back spent the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He racked up 482 yards and four touchdowns before going unsigned in the offseason. Drake was used largely as a backup when JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards were healthy.

The Colts signed Drake in the offseason amid uncertainty regarding the status of star Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis has been exploring the possibility of trading Taylor, who has been angling for a new contract.

The release of Drake may signal the team plans to retain Taylor into the regular season. Stephen Holder of ESPN reported the Colts have been asking for a first-round pick or equivalent value for Taylor, and it's unlikely any team would be willing to meet that price while also giving him a new long-term contract.

Zack Moss, Deon Jackson and Evan Hull are the three other running backs on the depth chart.

Drake, 29, previously played for the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. The Alabama product has compiled 3,806 rushing yards during his career.