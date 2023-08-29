Jonathan Taylor Rumors: Colts RB Not Traded, Expected to Miss 1st 4 Games With Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor is staying with the Indianapolis Colts, but he won't be on the field when the regular season begins.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts decided to keep Taylor after not finding what it felt was a "fair-value offer" for the 24-year-old running back.

However, Schefter also noted Taylor is going to remain on the physically unable to perform list and will miss the first four weeks of the regular season.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Colts had trade talks with the Miami Dolphins but no team ever made the offer they were looking for.

Today was the deadline Indianapolis set for Taylor to find a trade partner after granting him permission to seek a deal.

All 32 teams had to cut their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET. CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson noted on Monday there were still multiple teams engaged in talks with the Colts.

Colts owner Jim Irsay seemed to make things worse for the organization with Taylor with some of his comments about the league-wide discussion around running back contracts.

Irsay later attempted to clarify his comments weren't specifically about Taylor, but the damage was apparently done. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on July 29 that Taylor made his original trade request after a meeting with Irsay.

Taylor has been on the PUP list since training camp started. He was recovering from offseason ankle surgery due to injuries that limited him to just 11 games last season.

Even though no deal happened right now, it's still possible a trade could materialize during the season. If the Colts running game is working well at the start of the season without Taylor in the fold, they could potentially put him on the market before the trade deadline.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Colts moving the ball on the ground right out of the gate. Head coach Shane Steichen designed a terrific running game for Jalen Hurts during his two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Anthony Richardson has as much running ability as any quarterback in the NFL because of his size and athleticism. Zack Moss isn't anything special out of the backfield, but he could see plenty of openings if opposing defenses gear their attention toward Richardson.

Taylor is one year removed from leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20).

The Colts will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams in their first four games of the season. The first game Taylor will be eligible to play is against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 8.