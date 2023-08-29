X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jonathan Taylor Rumors: Colts RB Not Traded, Expected to Miss 1st 4 Games With Injury

    Adam WellsAugust 29, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Jonathan Taylor is staying with the Indianapolis Colts, but he won't be on the field when the regular season begins.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts decided to keep Taylor after not finding what it felt was a "fair-value offer" for the 24-year-old running back.

    However, Schefter also noted Taylor is going to remain on the physically unable to perform list and will miss the first four weeks of the regular season.

    Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Colts had trade talks with the Miami Dolphins but no team ever made the offer they were looking for.

    Dianna Russini @DMRussini

    The Colts have had conversations with the Miami Dolphins about a trade for Jonathan Taylor, per sources. <br>While Indy was shooting for a first round pick in return, I was told that was never offered by any team.

    Today was the deadline Indianapolis set for Taylor to find a trade partner after granting him permission to seek a deal.

    All 32 teams had to cut their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET. CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson noted on Monday there were still multiple teams engaged in talks with the Colts.

    JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson

    I'm told at this hour, at least two teams are still actively working to construct a trade for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> RB Jonathan Taylor --respectively making substantive offers--and are mutually willing to give Taylor a market contract, per source.

    Colts owner Jim Irsay seemed to make things worse for the organization with Taylor with some of his comments about the league-wide discussion around running back contracts.

    Jonathan Taylor Rumors: Colts RB Not Traded, Expected to Miss 1st 4 Games With Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

    NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling 'bad faith'..

    Irsay later attempted to clarify his comments weren't specifically about Taylor, but the damage was apparently done. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on July 29 that Taylor made his original trade request after a meeting with Irsay.

    Taylor has been on the PUP list since training camp started. He was recovering from offseason ankle surgery due to injuries that limited him to just 11 games last season.

    Even though no deal happened right now, it's still possible a trade could materialize during the season. If the Colts running game is working well at the start of the season without Taylor in the fold, they could potentially put him on the market before the trade deadline.

    It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Colts moving the ball on the ground right out of the gate. Head coach Shane Steichen designed a terrific running game for Jalen Hurts during his two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Anthony Richardson has as much running ability as any quarterback in the NFL because of his size and athleticism. Zack Moss isn't anything special out of the backfield, but he could see plenty of openings if opposing defenses gear their attention toward Richardson.

    Taylor is one year removed from leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20).

    The Colts will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams in their first four games of the season. The first game Taylor will be eligible to play is against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 8.