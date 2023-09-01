2023 College Football's Best Defensive DuosSeptember 1, 2023
2023 College Football's Best Defensive Duos
Roster construction is a never-ending challenge, but college football teams occasionally find a pair of outstanding teammates.
Also in the lead-up to Week 1, we checked out some of the best offensive duos in the country. Now, it's time for defenders.
The pairings are focused on players at the same position. While no team would complain about one high-end pass-rusher and safety, two star linebackers or lockdown corners are a greater strength.
Honorable mentions are Alabama corners Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, Texas A&M corners Tyreek Chappell and Tony Grimes and Washington edge-rushers Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui. Penn State corners Kalen King and Johnny Dixon also aren't far behind.
Clemson's Linebackers
Clemson returns a couple of NFL-caliber linebackers from a unit that helped the program regain the ACC crown in 2022.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of the All-Pro defender, paced the Tigers with 89 tackles last season. He collected 13.5 stops for loss—including 6.5 sacks—two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Alongside him is Barrett Carter, who posted 73 takedowns with 10.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks. Carter intercepted two passes, forced two fumbles and broke up eight passes, too.
Clemson's potential mostly hinges on a new-look offense, but Trotter and Carter headline what should be an excellent defense.
Georgia's Two Pairs
Georgia has become a defensive powerhouse in Kirby Smart's tenure, and the 2023 campaign likely won't be different.
In the middle, the Dawgs return top tacklers Smael Mondon Jr. and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. They combined for 146 takedowns with 17 stops in the backfield on last season's championship-winning team.
Meanwhile, Javon Bullard is shifting from nickelback (STAR) to safety and will align next to Malaki Starks this season.
Bullard, the Defensive MVP in both College Football Playoff games last season, gathered 46 stops with seven for loss (3.5 sacks) and two interceptions. Starks patrolled the back end, amassing 68 tackles, two picks and seven pass breakups as a true freshman.
Yet again, scoring on the Dawgs will be a nightmarish task.
LSU's D-Tackles
Running up the middle against LSU probably isn't a great choice.
After transferring from Missouri, Mekhi Wingo made an immediate impression with the Bayou Bengals. He notched 46 tackles with six for loss (three sacks) and earned third-team AP All-America honors.
Maason Smith is set to return from a knee injury that robbed him of basically the entire 2022 season. As a true freshman in 2021, though, the imposing 6'6", 315-pound Smith contributed 19 stops with five tackles for loss and four sacks.
Throw in star linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and Oregon State transfer Omar Speights, and the center of LSU's defense is potent.
Miami's Safeties
Whether the offense has a resurgent year under new coordinator Shannon Dawson is the defining topic for Miami in 2023.
But, hey, the defense is loaded at safety!
Kamren Kinchens and James Williams shared the team lead at 59 tackles last season, and they wreaked a bunch of havoc.
A first-team AP All-America pick, Kinchens picked off six passes and forced a fumble. Williams, who stands 6'5" and 215 pounds, recovered two fumbles—including one he caused—and nabbed one interception. Both players had six pass breakups, too.
If they have similar performances this season, Kinchens and Williams should be early round NFL prospects next April.
Ohio State's Defensive Front
Would you prefer the interior of Ohio State's defensive line or the edge-rushers? There is hardly a wrong answer.
Because of how often the Buckeyes rotate, it's not entirely fair to only point out Mike Hall Jr. and Tyleik Williams. Still, they're a powerful tandem at D-tackle along with Ty Hamilton and Ole Miss transfer Tywone Malone.
J.T. Tuimoloau highlights the edge-rushing group after collecting 11 tackles for loss (four sacks) last season. Jack Sawyer added 6.5 TFLs (4.5 sacks) in 2022 and is poised to hold a much larger role following the departure of All-Big Ten defender Zach Harrison.
If this personnel reaches its potential, the Bucks can ascend from a competent defense to a title-worthy unit.
Troy's Edge-Rushers
How about a trio instead?
Two years ago, Javon Solomon received first-team All-Sun Belt honors with his 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Richard Jubinor secured a third-team spot in 2021 thanks to his 10 TFLs and eight sacks.
Last season, T.J. Jackson joined the party and garnered first-team recognition. Jubinor landed a second-team nod, and Solomon appeared as a third-team member. They combined to make 34 tackles for loss and 20 sacks, propelling Troy to a conference championship.
I think it's fair to consider that a stacked unit.
This menacing group of edge-rushers will drive Troy's pursuit of a second consecutive Sun Belt crown.
UCLA's Edge-Rushers
Similar to Troy, UCLA has made it awfully difficult to only discuss two players on the edge of its defense.
Laiatu Latu picked up first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2022, finishing the season with 36 total takedowns for 12.5 tackles for loss (10.5 sacks) and three forced fumbles.
Plus, the Bruins showcased a set of twins, Grayson and Gabriel Murphy, after they transferred from North Texas. Grayson collected nine TFLs and five sacks last season, and Gabriel had 38 stops—highest of any UCLA defensive lineman—with four TFLs. They each recorded 12-plus tackles for loss at UNT in 2021, as well.
Given the level of quarterback talent in the Pac-12 this season, it's a perfect year for UCLA to have a deep group of pass-rushers.