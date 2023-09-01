2023 College Football's Best Offensive Duos

0 of 7

Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Stopping one elite playmaker is always a burden, but trying to contain two standout players is incredibly demanding.

We'll be watching plenty of those talented duos throughout the 2023 college football season.

Not coincidentally, the seven programs featured also landed no lower than 12th in the initial AP Top 25. Well-regarded teams in the preseason tend to have established stars on offense.

However, the list is focused on a combination of running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. No quarterbacks are included.

Two quick honorable mentions: Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and receiver Zakhari Franklin, a transfer from UTSA. They're not a returning duo, but they are a very intriguing one. Shoutout to Boise State backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, as well.