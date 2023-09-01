2023 College Football's Best Offensive Duos

2023 College Football's Best Offensive DuosSeptember 1, 2023
Stopping one elite playmaker is always a burden, but trying to contain two standout players is incredibly demanding.
We'll be watching plenty of those talented duos throughout the 2023 college football season.
Not coincidentally, the seven programs featured also landed no lower than 12th in the initial AP Top 25. Well-regarded teams in the preseason tend to have established stars on offense.
However, the list is focused on a combination of running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. No quarterbacks are included.
Two quick honorable mentions: Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and receiver Zakhari Franklin, a transfer from UTSA. They're not a returning duo, but they are a very intriguing one. Shoutout to Boise State backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, as well.
Florida State's RB-WR Pair
Along with quarterback Jordan Travis and left tackle Robert Scott Jr., all four of Florida State's second-team All-ACC honorees return.
Defenses had better be ready for Trey Benson and Johnny Wilson.
Benson powered his way to 990 yards and nine touchdowns last year, adding 13 receptions for 144 yards. He also may be headed for a larger role because backup Treshaun Ward transferred to Kansas State.
Wilson, who arrived from Arizona State before the 2022 season, had 43 catches for 897 yards—a stellar 20.9 per reception—and five scores in his team debut. He's a dynamic 6'7" target on the outside.
Another duo to watch is Wilson and Keon Coleman, who reeled in 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns at Michigan State last year.
Georgia's Pass-Catchers
Although the program is known for its running backs, Georgia's key offensive strength is somewhere else in 2023.
The featured player is Brock Bowers, a two-time All-American tight end. In two seasons, he's made 119 receptions for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 carries for 165 yards and four scores.
Ladd McConkey, meanwhile, is one of the nation's more underappreciated wideouts. Last season, he totaled 896 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns—punctuating the season with five catches, 88 yards and two scores in the national championship win over TCU.
McConkey won't necessarily contend for Bowers-type recognition, but they're the foundation of UGA's pass-catching group.
Michigan's Star Backs
Have fun stopping Michigan's running game!
As the Wolverines stormed to a second consecutive Big Ten title and College Football Playoff trip, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards powered the Maize and Blue's offense.
Corum, who tallied 952 yards and 11 scores on the ground in 2021, rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Had a November knee injury not sidelined him, the first-team AP All-American would've also had a chance at a Heisman Trophy finalist invite.
Edwards logged more than 10 carries in only six games yet collected 991 yards and seven scores. He totaled 520 rushing yards against Ohio State, Purdue in the Big Ten championship and TCU in the CFP semifinal.
Corum and Edwards enter the season as the country's most explosive tag team of running backs.
Ohio State's Pair of Duos
While the Buckeyes settle their quarterback outlook—Kyle McCord will get the first shot—the skill-position corps is absolutely stacked.
At running back, Ohio State is set to trot out TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams. Henderson totaled 1,567 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2021 before an injury-shortened 2022 cleared the path for Williams to rush for 825 yards and 14 scores.
Plus, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are arguably the nation's best two receivers. Harrison ended last season with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Egbuka had a 74/1,151/10 line.
Quickly identifying whether McCord or Devin Brown should be QB1 is paramount, but Ohio State's offense has immense upside.
Penn State's Sophomore Runners
Ever glance at your favorite team's rival's depth chart and notice some of it most talented players are underclassmen?
Penn State is enjoying that situation right now.
Nicholas Singleton exploded for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground as a true freshman in 2022. He also provided 11 catches for 85 yards—along with another score as a kick returner, for good measure.
Oh, and his partner in football crime? Also a true freshman last season. Kaytron Allen notched 867 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns with 20 receptions, 188 yards and an 11th trip to the end zone.
Barring a transfer, Penn State will showcase Singleton and Allen at least for the next two seasons.
Texas' WR-TE Tandem
For the Longhorns to match the hype as preseason Big 12 favorites, quarterback Quinn Ewers must excel. There's no question the supporting cast is built for that potential.
On a seven-loss Texas team in 2021, Xavier Worthy gathered 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 scores. He followed up that freshman season with 60 receptions for 760 yards and nine touchdowns last year.
Ja'Tavion Sanders became a key target in 2022, reeling in 54 passes for 613 yards—third-most among returning tight ends—and five scores.
As usual, on paper, Texas is loaded.
Throw in Isaiah Neyor, who missed last season with an injury but registered 878 yards and 12 touchdowns at Wyoming in 2021, and the Longhorns have a promising duo at receiver alone, too.
Washington's Big-Time Receivers
Be careful not to overlook Ja'Lynn Polk, considering he totaled 41 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Still, the headliners of this receiving corps are obvious picks.
Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan fully capitalized on the arrival of Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and new coach Kalen DeBoer in 2022. Odunze made 75 catches for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns, and McMillan had 79 receptions for 1,098 yards and nine scores.
Rather than chase the NFL, both draft-eligible wideouts passed up the pros for another year alongside Penix and DeBoer.
Pac-12 cornerbacks are probably not thrilled about it.