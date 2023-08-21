ACC Football: Preview and Predictions for 2023 Season

2 of 9

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How far can Mike Norvell take his veteran Florida State team?

There is a ton of hype surrounding this Noles team, and for good reason—Florida State is a talented, experienced team in 2023. They return 17 starters on both sides of the ball, as head coach Mike Norvell enters his fourth season in Tallahassee.

The Noles' schedule features a game with huge playoff implications in Week 1, when they take on LSU on Sept. 3 in Orlando, Florida. A win over the SEC West champions would vault FSU into the playoff conversation immediately.

After Week 1, the toughest game on the schedule includes a Week 4 road trip to Clemson. The Tigers are 30-3 at home over the last seven seasons, but even if FSU loses that game, it still can play in the conference title game. The ACC is doing away with divisions in 2023, so FSU might have to play Clemson twice. Regardless, this season looks like the Noles' best chance at winning the conference for the first time since 2014.

But the Noles aren't out of the woods after that Clemson game—FSU has back-to-back road trips to Wake Forest and Pitt on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, respectively, followed by a home game against rival Miami.

FSU closes out the season against in-state rival Florida on Nov. 25. The team has a real shot to win the ACC this season, but it'll have to navigate a tricky schedule to do so.

What will a division-less ACC look like in 2023?

For the first time since 2005, the ACC will no longer have divisions this season. Instead of teams playing inside the ACC Coastal and ACC Atlantic divisions, all 13 teams will play a 3-5-5 schedule that gives each team three permanent rivals and five opponents that will alternate each season.

This season, some teams were luckier with their ACC schedule draws than others. Clemson has to play Florida State and Notre Dame, but both games are at home. The Tigers' road trips to Duke, Syracuse, Miami and NC State all seem like winnable contests.

Meanwhile, Duke and Georgia Tech weren't so lucky. The Blue Devils play Clemson in Week 1 and then have a brutal five-week stretch starting Oct. 21 featuring road trips to FSU and Louisville, a home game against Wake Forest, and consecutive road trips to UNC and Virginia.

Georgia Tech has to travel to Wake Forest, Miami, Virginia and Clemson this season.

The ACC title game will also look a bit different this year, and it could be a rematch of a regular-season game. Instead of the winner of the Atlantic and Coastal divisions facing off against each other, the teams with the highest winning percentage will feature.

Will the ACC's realignment rumors continue?

Conference realignment is everywhere in college football these days, and the ACC isn't immune from talk of it happening there, either.

Earlier this month, Florida State president Richard McCullough said the Noles would "very seriously consider" leaving the ACC. But as the Aug. 15 deadline to inform the ACC came and went, Florida State remains a conference member.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported that neither the Big Ten nor the SEC has much desire to add Florida State or Clemson.

And what about Stanford and Cal? The longtime Pac-12 teams—along with SMU—are being lobbied to join the ACC by the likes of Cardinal graduate Condoleezza Rice and SMU grad George W. Bush, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

At least for 2024, it looks like conference realignment is staying quiet inside the ACC. But as we saw the Pac-12 dissolve seemingly overnight at the hands of the Big Ten, which will add USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington in 2024, you can never say never.