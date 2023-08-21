B/R's 2023 College Football Weekly Awards: Preseason Edition

0 of 7

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a word: Finally.

Nearly eight months have passed since the Georgia Bulldogs rolled to a second straight national championship, and college football is (almost) back! By the time you're reading this sentence, the first matchup of the 2023 season will be less than seven days away.

Well done, my friends. Your reward is four months of our beloved sport...and the season debut of B/R's Weekly Awards.

If you're new here, first of all: Welcome to the party.

The next thing to know is that I try not to take myself too seriously in this space. B/R's college football crew, myself included, will be sharing our analysis and predictions throughout the season. But here at Weekly Awards, the target is remembering why we love the sport.

We'll be serious and informative. We'll also share some oddities and fun moments with plenty of subpar humor along the way.

The first edition of the 2023 season features superlatives that have stemmed from the surge of conference realignment.