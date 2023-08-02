X

    FSU President Says School May Have to 'Very Seriously Consider' Leaving ACC

    Joseph Zucker, Featured Columnist IV, August 2, 2023

    TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 15: Florida State Seminoles helmet during the Clemson Tigers game against the Florida State Seminoles on October 15, 2022, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The ACC has so far stayed out of the conference realignment saga, but that might be changing.

    Florida State held a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, during which school president Richard McCullough was blunt about the school's future in its present conference.

    "We are not satisfied with our current situation," he said.

    "We love the ACC," he added. "Our goal would be to continue to stay in the ACC, but staying in the ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive, unless there was a major change in the revenue distribution within the conference."

    McCullough laid out how Florida State believes it should collect a larger piece of the financial pie.

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    FSU's president just said, "I believe that FSU at some point will have to very seriously consider leaving the ACC unless there is a radical change to the ACC's revenue distribution."

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    FSU president Rick McCullough: "We are one of the best media-valued teams in the United States. We, along with Clemson and others, help to carry the value of media rights in the ACC. No offense to my colleagues. That's just the numbers."

    Former Seminoles quarterback Drew Weatherford, who's on the board, doesn't believe the school is long for the ACC.

    "It's not a matter of if we leave, in my opinion," he said. "It's a matter of who and when we leave. Not everyone may agree with that, but I feel really strongly about it."

