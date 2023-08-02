FSU President Says School May Have to 'Very Seriously Consider' Leaving ACC

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The ACC has so far stayed out of the conference realignment saga, but that might be changing.

Florida State held a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, during which school president Richard McCullough was blunt about the school's future in its present conference.

"We are not satisfied with our current situation," he said.

"We love the ACC," he added. "Our goal would be to continue to stay in the ACC, but staying in the ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive, unless there was a major change in the revenue distribution within the conference."

McCullough laid out how Florida State believes it should collect a larger piece of the financial pie.

Former Seminoles quarterback Drew Weatherford, who's on the board, doesn't believe the school is long for the ACC.

"It's not a matter of if we leave, in my opinion," he said. "It's a matter of who and when we leave. Not everyone may agree with that, but I feel really strongly about it."

