Report: SEC, Big Ten Don't Have 'Much Desire' to Add FSU, Clemson, Other ACC Schools

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The rampant NCAA conference realignment finally appears to be slowing down.

According to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, the Big Ten and SEC are not looking to add top schools from the ACC anytime soon.

"Industry sources repeat that there is not much desire by either conference to add the likes of Clemson, Florida State, etc. Not that the ACC's seemingly 'ironclad' grant of rights agreement would allow such movement," Dodd stated.

By the 2024 season, the Big Ten and SEC will have a combined 34 teams, many of whom are among the most popular in the NCAA. Most recently, Washington and Oregon jumped from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, following the footsteps of UCLA and USC.

With Arizona, Arizona State and Utah following Colorado to join the Big 12, the Pac-12 is down to four teams: California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State. Dodd noted that the Mountain West and the AAC are competing "for any combination" of the four remaining teams. Also, Stanford and Cal were under consideration to be added to the ACC, but both schools fell one vote shy of approval.

The constantly-shifting landscape in college sports is now raising concerns over media rights deals and revenue sharing. For example, Florida State president Rick McCullough said earlier this month that the school "will have to, at some point, consider very seriously leaving the ACC, unless there were a radical change to the revenue distribution."

Dodd noted that these concerns will likely lead to a decrease in movement across conferences for the time being.

"That makes it time to ask whether rightsholders are simply tapped out," Dodd stated. "A combination of reckless realignment and budget realities have forced networks to look at the bottom line."