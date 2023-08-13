Jonathan Taylor Expected to Return to Colts Camp This Week Amid Injury Rehab, Per HC

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be back in a Colts uniform very soon.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that the tailback should be back at Colts camp within the this week, although he did not know a specific day.

"He should be back this week," Steichen said, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. "Do I know the exact date he'll be back? No, but he should be back."

Taylor's offseason has been messy, but Steichen previously said the running back's return was coming soon.

Taylor is among the NFL's elite running backs when healthy, as he led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2021 with 1,811 and 18 respectively. His production tailed off in 2022 to 861 yards and four touchdowns, but he only suited up in 11 games.

He is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is projected to make $4.3 million in 2023. Given the current running back market, Taylor could continue to produce at a high level and not be rewarded with a long-term contract, and he has attempted to take that power back this offseason.

He requested a trade, something the Colts initially scoffed at but have reportedly looked into, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN. Taylor has made his unhappiness with the contract situation clear, and a resolution between the two sides has looked bleak.

Taylor has been absent from the preseason drills because he has been on the physically unable to perform list, so his likely return this week is terrific news on the injury recovery front. Another awkward situation between him and the organization came with a back issue that the team reported, which he has denied.

The Colts have made moves to shore up depth at the running back position, but the most ideal situation clearly would be to have him being the team's main running back next season. He's still clearly the best weapon that the Colts have for 2023, and having him return to the fold would be crucial.