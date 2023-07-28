NFL RB Market Is Broken: 3 Hypothetical Solutions a New CBA Could Offer

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Ongoing discussions surrounding running back devaluation are misplaced. The same can be said of the recent public comments from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. Though the two are indirectly tied together and serve as the crux of the problem.

Everything stems from the current collective bargain agreement and how it actively works against the running position, as opposed to other spots.

"We have negotiated a CBA, that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides," Irsay wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "To say now that a specific player category wants another negotiation after the fact, is inappropriate. Some agents are selling 'bad faith.'"

The Colts roster just so happens to feature one of the game's premier backs in Jonathan Taylor, who entered the initial window to discuss a contract extension this offseason.

Upon seeing Irsay's comments, Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, responded: "Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player."

Public squabbling based on individual situations overlooks the bigger picture.

Negotiations between the owners and NFLPA included the advent of the rookie wage scale in 2011. The league's owners emphasized this particular point after Sam Bradford entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick a year earlier and became the game's highest-paid player without ever playing a down.

Now fully implemented over 12 years, each incoming player's salary is slotted depending on draft positioning, with a slight increase over the previous contract at the same slot.

For example, Travon Walker signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $37.4 million contract after the Jacksonville Jaguars made him the No. 1 overall pick last year. Bryce Young agreed to a fully guaranteed four-year, $38 million deal with the Carolina Panthers this year. Comparatively, Bradford initially signed a six-year, $78 million contract, with $50 million in guarantees.

The NFLPA essentially threw non-members under the bus with the union's primary concentrations revolving around the overall revenue split, salary floors and player safety during the last two rounds of negotiations. These issues are greatly slanted toward veterans. Incoming players, who aren't initially part of the union, didn't have a chance to speak for themselves. So, owners got what they wanted when it came to rookie slotting and how those deals are generally structured.

As of now, a recent draft pick can't renegotiate his initial contract until after his third year in the league. Here's where it becomes problematic for running backs: Their position skews younger, particularly in usage and effectiveness.

Teams are willing to invest in running backs, but the older they get and more wear they endure, the less valuable they become. Other positions can demand significant money on their second or even third contract as they near and surpass the 30-year-old plateau. At that point, a running back's career is basically over in today's NFL.

"I don't think anything's getting done until players are educated about all the issues and they have the proper representation of the collective bargaining agreement negotiations," agent Blake Baratz told Yahoo Sports' Tyler Greenawalt and Liz Roscher. "And ultimately I don't think anything's getting done until players are willing to not step on the field."

How can it change for all players to maximize their earning prowess? Well, it can't immediately. But there are some ways to keep rookie slotting for the owners yet provide opportunities to cash in sooner based on performance since the nuclear option of nixing the current system almost certainly won't be on the table.

Allow Individuals to Renegotiate Sooner Based on Performance

To be fair, the NFLPA did create incentives for players to maximize a previous first-round selection's fifth-year option based on level of play.

The fifth-year option is either picked up by a team or declined prior to the individual's fourth professional campaign. They only apply to those selected in the opening frame.

As former agent and CBS Sports contributor Joel Corry wrote, "With two or more Pro Bowl selections on the original ballot during the first three seasons of contracts, the fifth-year salary is the franchise tender, which is the average of the five highest salaries, for a player's position in the fourth year of his contract. One Pro Bowl selection on the original ballot during the first three seasons of deals puts the fifth-year salary at the transition tender, which is average of the 10 highest salaries, for a player's position in the fourth year of his contract."

Everything revolves around the fifth-year rookie option, though.



Similar approaches can be taken in all rookie deals to allow earlier negotiating windows based on performance. Instead of simply waiting until Year 3 to make a decision then worry about a player's salary down the road, contracts can be structured for a window to open sooner based on certain triggers.



This also applies to those selected in the second through seventh frames.



If a player is an All-Pro or Pro Bowl-caliber player right out of the gate, he should be rewarded instead of having to wait another year or two before signing an extension. While this may not be ideal since owners will be reluctant to pay a premium after one or two good seasons, it creates some flexibility beyond the current setup.

Change Escalators In Rookie Contracts

The majority of draft picks aren't worried about fifth-year options because they're not included in their deals. Instead, they have escalators placed in their contracts.

Corry discussed the original setup:



"Third through seventh-round picks have a base salary escalator for their fourth year based on participating in a minimum of 35 percent of the offensive or defensive plays, whichever is applicable, in two of the first three seasons of their deals or an average of at least 35 percent playtime in their first three seasons. This is referred to in the CBA as the Proven Performance Escalator (PPE). The salary equals the lowest restricted free agent tender in the fourth year. The 2019 salary for 2016 third through seventh-round picks that earned the PPE is $2.025 million."



Any player under a rookie deal who reaches the PPE standard and clearly outplays his rookie contract should be provided with significantly higher bonuses commensurate with their play.

As another example, the San Francisco 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga is coming off a Pro Bowl nod and being named a first-team All-Pro. What will the 2021 fifth-round draft pick make this season? $940,000. His average annual salary ranks 85th overall among his position group, according to Spotrac. The game's top-five highest paid safeties average $16 million or more annually.



While added bonuses throughout the length of a rookie contract can't possibly replace the lost income of an early standout compared to an established veteran's pay, they can lessen the gap to some degree.

Eliminate Fifth-Year Options For First-Rounders

Rookie contracts don't need to be as long as they currently are in general. But top talents, who worked their way into being first-round draft picks, are at the behest of the organization when it comes to when they're paid and how much.

A team doesn't need to do anything other than pick up a former first-rounder's fifth-year option to hold most, if not all, of the leverage.

The sooner a young can player can enter the open market; the more likely he is to maximize his worth. This is especially important for running backs.

The New York Giants' Saquon Barkley will be 27 by the time he's an unrestricted free agent (if he's not franchise-tagged again). It would have come a year sooner had the fifth-year option not existed. How long will his next contract realistically be?

Running backs are in a difficult position, because they're most valuable when they're young and cheap. Front offices tend to believe they can get similar production at all times. Yet a few tweaks to the rookie wage scale can help create more opportunities to improve the position group's overall worth based on what they do on the field.

The NFL may never return to being a running back league like it once was. At the same time, avenues can be created to help the individuals in question feel more fairly treated.

