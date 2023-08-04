Kenyan Drake Agrees to Colts Contract Amid Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have signed a new running back.

Field Yates of ESPN reported Friday that the Colts had signed tailback Kenyan Drake to add to their running back depth.

This development comes in the wake of the trade rumors surrounding Jonathan Taylor, the team's incumbent feature back. Taylor requested a trade in late July, and his relationship with the organization is growing increasingly unstable.

The signing also comes in the wake of Zack Moss' broken arm, which is expected to sideline him for approximately six weeks. Drake will join Deon Jackson and Evan Hull as healthy running backs not engaged in a holdout during training camp.

Drake is a seven-year veteran who has amassed 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns. He played the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens, where he had 109 carries for 482 yards and four touchdowns in 17 regular season games.

At the very least, Drake will be able to provide solid depth for a rushing attack that lacks production behind Taylor. His 2022 statistics are ahead of both Moss and Jackson, and Hull is a rookie after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.



Taylor's future with the Colts looks bleak, so that situation may not be realistic. He has reportedly been "incensed" with his contract for a significant amount of time, and his meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay went poorly. Taylor is currently on the physically unable to perform list while he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, and the team's attempt to place him on the non-football injury was met with the running back refuting the claims.

If Taylor is to be moved, Drake will likely be the feature back going into Week 1. While the Colts have expressed a desire to keep the back, they have notably been open to trading him for the correct package.