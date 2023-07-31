Colts' Jonathan Taylor Denies Having Back Injury Amid NFI List Rumors

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Star running back Jonathan Taylor's situation with the Indianapolis Colts became a bit murky on Sunday.

After it was reported that the Colts were considering placing Taylor on the non-football injury list due to a back issue, the disgruntled speedster took to Twitter to denounce that notion:

Mike Chappell of Fox 59/CBS 4 in Indianapolis reported that Taylor "suffered some type of back injury while working out on [his] own in Arizona." ESPN's Stephen Holder later added that Taylor "reported to training camp complaining of back pain that was deemed to be from a pre-existing issue."

Placement on the NFI list could result in a loss of salary for Taylor, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. The Colts would not have to pay him while he's on the NFI list, creating a scenario where the final year of his rookie contract gets pushed back to 2024 if he's forced to sit out the 2023 season.

The uncertainty surrounding Taylor's status comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that he requested to be traded from the Colts after meeting with team owner Jim Irsay. Per The Athletic's James Boyd, Irsay said that the team will not trade the 24-year-old.

Last month, Taylor expressed some concern over his future with the Colts amid the everchanging landscape for running backs in the NFL, where teams have been less likely to commit long-term deals to them in recent years.

"You see why guys request trades," Taylor said. "They just want to feel valued by not only their coaches, their teammates, but the organization as well."

After having to deny the reports on Sunday, there's a likelihood that Taylor has become even more unhappy with his situation in Indianapolis.