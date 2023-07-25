NFLN: Jonathan Taylor 'Visibly Frustrated' on RB Zoom Call amid Colts Contract Rumors

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

According to ESPN, Taylor was one of several star running backs to take part in a Zoom meeting Saturday organized by Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers. The running backs reportedly discussed the suppressed market of the position and ideas to fix it moving forward.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Taylor was "visibly frustrated" about his contract during the meeting, and he had not yet reported to Colts training camp as of Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old Taylor is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract in 2023, and he is set to make $4.3 million in base salary.

According to Spotrac, Taylor's contract has an average annual value of about $1.95 million, placing him 40th among all running backs.

The contract does not match the production, as Taylor is just two seasons removed from a massive campaign that saw him lead the league in rushing yardage, rushing touchdowns, total yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns.

After a standout collegiate career at Wisconsin, Taylor burst onto the scene as a second-round pick in then 2020 NFL draft, and he rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie.

The following season, Taylor rushed for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns, while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He also caught 40 passes for 360 yards and two scores, and finished second in the NFL Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Expectations were massive for JT entering the 2022 season, but ankle injuries cost him six games, and he was far less than 100 percent in many of the games he did play.

As a result, Taylor rushed for a career-low 861 yards and four touchdowns. He also averaged a career low in yards per carry, but his mark of 4.5 was still a strong number.

Taylor finds himself in a difficult situation in that he needs to have a big year in order to potentially secure a significant contract extension, but even that may not be enough.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a Pro Bowler last season, and Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was a first-team All-Pro. Even so, they both received the franchise tag and did not get signed to long-term deals.

Taylor could decide to hold out during training camp in an effort to force the Colts' hand and press the issue on a new contract, but he faces daily fines if he does so.

Still, it could be worthwhile option for Taylor since the Colts can ill afford to be without him in 2023, especially due to the possibility of the team starting a rookie at quarterback in Anthony Richardson.