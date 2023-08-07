Steelers' George Pickens Ranks His Top NFL WR Ever with Michael Crabtree at No. 5

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens certainly isn't afraid to embrace debate.

On the All Things Covered podcast, the 2022 second-round pick ran down his list of the five pass-catchers ever. He included some of the usual suspects such as Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Jerry Rice and Julio Jones.

Pickens' choice at No. 5 will raise some eyebrows: Michael Crabtree.

Crabtree had a long but largely nondescript career in the NFL. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards twice over his 11 seasons and failed to earn a single Pro Bowl nod. The 35-year-old doesn't sit any higher than 73rd in the major receiving categories.

You'd be hard-pressed to find many other people willing to discuss Crabtree in any sort of all-time context at the pro level.

But Pickens clearly isn't one to bow to the conventional wisdom.