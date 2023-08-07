Steelers' George Pickens Ranks His Top NFL WR Ever with Michael Crabtree at No. 5

Steelers' George Pickens Ranks His Top NFL WR Ever with Michael Crabtree at No. 5August 7, 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens certainly isn't afraid to embrace debate.
On the All Things Covered podcast, the 2022 second-round pick ran down his list of the five pass-catchers ever. He included some of the usual suspects such as Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Jerry Rice and Julio Jones.
Pickens' choice at No. 5 will raise some eyebrows: Michael Crabtree.
Crabtree had a long but largely nondescript career in the NFL. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards twice over his 11 seasons and failed to earn a single Pro Bowl nod. The 35-year-old doesn't sit any higher than 73rd in the major receiving categories.
You'd be hard-pressed to find many other people willing to discuss Crabtree in any sort of all-time context at the pro level.
But Pickens clearly isn't one to bow to the conventional wisdom.