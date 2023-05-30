Steelers' George Pickens Says He Was Snubbed from 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Rookie Season

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens thought he was overlooked for the Pro Bowl in his rookie season.

"Year 2 goals are Pro Bowl, and I feel like last year I feel like I got snubbed," he said to Bo Marchionte of College2Pro.com. "Cause there wasn't a lot of guys in there at the Pro Bowl that excited me. Then the Super Bowl. The two bowls. A lot of RAC, run after catch. Two bowls for sure."

While Pickens is entitled to his opinion, his raw numbers didn't exactly strengthen his Pro Bowl case. He caught 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns.

Fellow 2022 draftees Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Drake London all had more receiving yards and the same number of touchdown grabs.

Pickens didn't even have the most catches or yards on his own team.

In addition, the four wideouts named to the AFC Pro Bowl team were Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and Ja'Marr Chase. Hill, Adams and Diggs all finished in the top five in receiving yards, and Chase averaged 87.2 yards per game in his 12 appearances.

If Pickens thought he deserved getting a Pro Bowl nod, then it's worth asking him whom he should've replaced.

As he heads into his second season, the 2022 second-round pick clearly has a big chip on his shoulder, and maybe he can translate that into a breakout campaign.