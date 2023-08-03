MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2023 Trade Deadline

0 of 15

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

As the dust settles on a busy 2023 MLB trade deadline, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 teams stack up heading into the season's final two months.

The addition of an extra wild-card spot last season meant more buyers and fewer sellers this summer. Entering play Thursday, 20 teams were still within five games of a postseason berth.

A recent hot stretch was enough to convince the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres to all pivot to buying at the deadline. That took some of the top potential trade chips off the market.

Nevertheless, this year's deadline reshaped the MLB landscape. Along with recent performance, this week's power rankings will also take into account what each team did during this year's trade window.

Our weekly rankings will be moving to Monday mornings for the remainder of the season, starting next week. See you there!

Note: Statistics and analysis reflect games through Tuesday. Team records have been updated to include Wednesday's results.