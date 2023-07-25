MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand 1 Week from 2023 Trade Deadline

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand 1 Week from 2023 Trade DeadlineJuly 25, 2023
With a series win over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Baltimore Orioles moved into first place in the AL East standings, and with that they have taken over the top spot among American League teams in our weekly MLB power rankings.
Entering play on Monday, there were 11 teams with between 53 and 56 victories on the year, and those clubs occupy the No. 6 through No. 16 spots in this week's rankings.
The annual trade deadline is just a week away, making every game between now and then crucial for teams toeing the contention line. The trades that are made in the next week will reshape the MLB landscape for the stretch run.
Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.
Note: Statistics and analysis reflect games through Sunday. Team records have been updated to include Monday's results.
Nos. 30-28
30. Kansas City Royals (29-73)
Previous Rank: 29
Last Week: 1-3 vs. DET, 0-3 @ NYY
The Royals have gone 3-14 over the last three weeks, and they have been outscored by 38 runs while failing to score more than two runs nine times during that stretch. Bobby Witt Jr. needs four home runs and two steals to become just the second player in Royals history with multiple 20-homer, 30-steal seasons, joining Carlos Beltran.
29. Oakland Athletics (28-74)
Previous Rank: 30
Last Week: 2-1 vs. BOS, 1-3 vs. HOU
The Athletics picked up their third series win of the month when they took two of three from the Boston Red Sox. They tossed just their second shutout of the year on Tuesday, with rookie Luis Medina (5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER) and four relievers limiting the Red Sox to five hits in a 3-0 victory. Outfielder JJ Bleday has a .791 OPS with seven extra-base hits in 75 plate appearances this month, and he has three home runs in his last six games.
28. Chicago White Sox (41-60)
Previous Rank: 24
Last Week: 1-2 @ NYM, 0-3 @ MIN
The White Sox have lost five of their last six series, and the trade deadline fire sale that has looked inevitable for months is now one short week away. Catcher Yasmani Grandal is hitting .320/.414/.600 with two home runs and eight RBI over his last seven games, and he is quickly playing his way into being an attractive trade chip in the final season of a four-year, $73 million deal.
Nos. 27-25
27. Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56)
Previous Rank: 26
Last Week: 1-2 vs. CLE, 1-2 @ LAA
With a 4-14 record in July entering play on Monday, the Pirates have gone from surprise contenders early in the season to the bottom of the NL Central standings. That said, it's easy to get excited about the future with the youth movement in full swing, and Henry Davis has been terrific of late with an .834 OPS in July.
26. Colorado Rockies (40-60)
Previous Rank: 27
Last Week: 1-1 vs. HOU, 2-1 @ MIA
The Rockies picked up their first road series win in more than a month when they took two of three from the Marlins in Miami last week, but this team should be a clear seller at the trade deadline. First baseman C.J. Cron, outfielder Randal Grichuk and a handful of relievers could all be on the move in the next week.
25. Washington Nationals (41-59)
Previous Rank: 28
Last Week: 1-2 @ CHC, 3-0 vs. SF
Despite posting an MLB-worst 6.45 ERA this month, the Nationals have gone 8-10, and they outscored the San Francisco Giants by a 21-5 margin in a three-game sweep over the weekend. Catcher Keibert Ruiz is hitting .306/.359/.510 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in 53 plate appearances in July, and with a contract that runs through 2030 he is being counted on to develop into a long-term building block.
Nos. 24-22
24. St. Louis Cardinals (45-56)
Previous Rank: 25
Last Week: 3-0 vs. MIA, 1-3 @ CHC
The Cardinals rattled off a six-game winning streak before dropping three straight against the rival Chicago Cubs to close out the week, but all signs still point to them selling off their expiring contracts at the deadline.
"The Cardinals, no matter how much the fanbase may scream, or their players complain, are still open for business and trading away assets that don't figure to be around next season," wrote Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
23. Detroit Tigers (46-54)
Previous Rank: 23
Last Week: 3-1 @ KC, 1-2 vs. SD
The Tigers were still just seven games back in the AL Central standings entering play on Monday, but it's tough to justify being anything but sellers at the trade deadline with a minus-87 run differential and one of the most anemic offenses in baseball. Expect 2023 All-Star Michael Lorenzen to be a hot commodity in the coming days.
22. New York Mets (46-53)
Previous Rank: 22
Last Week: 2-1 vs. CWS, 1-2 @ BOS
If there was any question whether the Mets were planning on selling at the deadline, it was reported over the weekend that the front office will be willing to discuss Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in potential deals. Their final 23 games are against the Twins, D-backs, Reds, Marlins and Phillies, so if nothing else they will be in a prime position to play spoiler against teams battling for a postseason berth.
Nos. 21-19
21. Cleveland Guardians (49-51)
Previous Rank: 21
Last Week: 2-1 @ PIT, 2-1 vs. PHI
The Guardians are 10-8 in July, but the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins have gone 12-6 during that same stretch, so they have failed to make up any ground in the division race. They are 5.5 games back in the AL wild-card race with five teams to overtake for the third spot, so the division title might end up being their only path to a postseason berth.
20. San Diego Padres (48-53)
Previous Rank: 20
Last Week: 2-1 @ TOR, 2-1 @ DET
Following a 5-5 road trip, the Padres still appear more likely to sell than to buy at the trade deadline. The club is likely to shop upcoming free agents Blake Snell and Josh Hader, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, and both pitchers could net a significant return to help restock the prospect talent that was lost in last year's Juan Soto blockbuster deal.
19. Chicago Cubs (48-51)
Previous Rank: 19
Last Week: 2-1 vs. WAS, 3-1 vs. STL
The Cubs are 24-20 since the beginning of June, but it's unlikely that will be enough to keep them from moving Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman at the trade deadline. Then again, everyone thought Willson Contreras and Ian Happ would be dealt last summer and both players ended up staying put, and momentum is high after winning three in a row at Wrigley Field against the rival St. Louis Cardinals.
Nos. 18-16
18. Seattle Mariners (50-50)
Previous Rank: 17
Last Week: 2-2 vs. MIN, 2-1 vs. TOR
The Mariners continue to hover around the .500 mark, but they have the third-easiest remaining schedule, according to Tankathon. With 13 games still on the docket against the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics, they just need to continue to tread water the next few weeks knowing they will have a golden opportunity to make a serious push up the standings.
17. Los Angeles Angels (51-49)
Previous Rank: 18
Last Week: 3-0 vs. NYY, 2-1 vs. PIT
Will a 6-2 record in their last eight games be enough for the Angels to rethink trading Shohei Ohtani at the deadline? What if they rattle off a couple series wins on the road against the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays this week? It's make-or-break time for the Angels front office, and the way they decide to handle this year's trade deadline will have lasting ramifications on the organization one way or another.
16. Miami Marlins (54-47)
Previous Rank: 13
Last Week: 0-3 @ STL, 1-2 vs. COL
The Marlins stumbled out of the All-Star break with an eight-game losing streak, which they finally snapped with a 3-2 victory in extra innings over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. That slide, coupled with the fact that they have the toughest remaining schedule in baseball, means they face a significant uphill battle in their quest to reach the playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.
Nos. 15-13
15. San Francisco Giants (54-47)
Previous Rank: 11
Last Week: 2-2 @ CIN, 0-3 @ WAS
After winning seven in a row to climb within 1.5 games of the NL West lead, the Giants lost five straight last week, including getting swept by the Washington Nationals over the weekend. The Giants offense has managed just a .206 average, .630 OPS and 3.3 runs per game in July, and finding a low-cost bat at the deadline should be a top priority.
14. New York Yankees (53-47)
Previous Rank: 15
Last Week: 0-3 @ LAA, 3-0 vs. KC
The Yankees went 5-11 to begin July before sweeping the Kansas City Royals over the weekend, and after a quick two-game series against the New York Mets, they have a grueling 10-game stretch in which they face the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros. Aaron Judge took live batting practice on Sunday for the first time since he was sidelined with a toe injury.
13. Minnesota Twins (54-48)
Previous Rank: 16
Last Week: 2-2 @ SEA, 3-0 vs. CWS
The Twins' lead in the AL Central standings increased to three games after they completed a sweep of the Chicago White Sox—their largest lead since June 17. Former top prospect Alex Kirilloff is hitting .364/.405/.879 with four home runs and 14 RBI in his last eight games, and he has moved into the cleanup spot in the batting order.
Nos. 12-10
12. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47)
Previous Rank: 14
Last Week: 2-1 @ ATL, 0-3 @ CIN
The D-backs slipped to 5-12 in July after getting swept by the Cincinnati Reds, though it came on the heels of an impressive series win over the Atlanta Braves. A lack of offensive production beyond the top-of-the-order group of Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Geraldo Perdomo should make finding another quality bat their top priority at the deadline.
11. Philadelphia Phillies (53-47)
Previous Rank: 9
Last Week: 1-2 vs. MIL, 1-2 @ CLE
While the Phillies suffered a pair of series losses last week, the biggest takeaway might have been Bryce Harper making his first career starts at first base. After three games against the Baltimore Orioles to begin the week, their next 14 games are against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals.
10. Boston Red Sox (53-47)
Previous Rank: 10
Last Week: 1-2 @ OAK, 2-1 vs. NYM
Despite a series loss to the Oakland Athletics last week, it has been a successful month for the Red Sox, who have stormed back into the postseason picture with a 12-5 record and plus-30 run differential in July. Right-hander Nick Pivetta tossed seven no-hit innings out of the bullpen last week, including a brilliant six-inning, 13-strikeout appearance last Monday behind opener Brennan Bernardino.
Nos. 9-7
9. Toronto Blue Jays (56-45)
Previous Rank: 5
Last Week: 1-2 vs. SD, 1-2 @ SEA
The Blue Jays steadily climbed the rankings with three straight series wins before stumbling last week, though they still held a two-game lead for the final AL wild-card spot entering play on Monday. Veteran left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu tossed six innings of three-hit, two-run ball at Triple-A on Friday in his fourth rehab start, and he is poised to make his 2023 debut later this week.
8. Cincinnati Reds (55-47)
Previous Rank: 12
Last Week: 2-2 vs. SF, 3-0 vs. ARI
The Reds began the second half with a five-game losing streak, followed immediately by a five-game winning streak. Graham Ashcraft (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER), Andrew Abbott (8.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER) and Brandon Williamson (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER) each turned in quality starts for a team that is in serious need of consistency in the starting rotation.
7. Milwaukee Brewers (56-45)
Previous Rank: 7
Last Week: 2-1 @ PHI, 1-2 vs. ATL
The Brewers suffered their first series loss since June 21 when they dropped two of three against the Atlanta Braves, and they entered play on Monday clinging to a half-game lead in the NL Central standings. Top prospect Sal Frelick made his MLB debut on Saturday, and he has provided a much-needed offensive spark while going 4-for-6 with two RBI in his first two games.
Nos. 6-4
6. Houston Astros (57-44)
Previous Rank: 8
Last Week: 1-1 @ COL, 3-1 @ OAK
The Astros improved to 22-12 against the rest of the AL West with a series win over the Athletics, and a big series at home against the Texas Rangers awaits this week. Outfielder Kyle Tucker is hitting .382/.463/.750 with six home runs and 19 RBI in 18 games this month, and he has quietly climbed into the top five in the AL MVP picture as the leading candidate on the Houston roster.
5. Tampa Bay Rays (61-42)
Previous Rank: 2
Last Week: 0-3 @ TEX, 1-3 vs. BAL
At 4-14 in their last 18 games, the Rays are tied for the worst record in baseball since the start of July. A loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday knocked them out of at least a share of the AL East lead for the first time all season, and No. 5 is their lowest spot in the rankings since Opening Day. Top prospect Curtis Mead is hitting .431/.493/.677 in 16 games at Triple-A after missing nearly two months with a wrist injury.
4. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-42)
Previous Rank: 6
Last Week: 2-1 @ BAL, 2-1 @ TEX
The Dodgers have rattled off five straight series wins and gone from a three-game deficit to a four-game lead in the NL West standings in the process. First baseman Freddie Freeman is hitting .441/.568/.882 with eight extra-base hits in 44 plate appearances since the All-Star break and slowly narrowing the gap to Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL MVP race. How much better will this roster be on Aug. 2?
Nos. 3-1
3. Texas Rangers (59-42)
Previous Rank: 4
Last Week: 3-0 vs. TB, 1-2 vs. LAD
The Rangers avenged an earlier series loss to the Tampa Bay Rays by sweeping the AL East leaders last week, though they were dealt a blow when Corey Seager hit the injured list with a thumb sprain. There is no structural damage, so he shouldn't be sidelined for long, but any time without their best hitter is less than ideal. Travis Jankowski has moved into the No. 2 spot in the lineup in his absence.
2. Baltimore Orioles (62-38)
Previous Rank: 3
Last Week: 1-2 vs. LAD, 3-1 @ TB
The Orioles took over sole possession of first place in the AL East standings after the All-Star break for the first time since Aug. 12, 2016, and two days later they became the third team in the league to reach 60 wins. With solid starts on July 17 (5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER) and July 22 (5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER), Grayson Rodriguez has helped to stabilize the starting rotation since returning from a demotion to the minors.
1. Atlanta Braves (64-34)
Previous Rank: 1
Last Week: 1-2 vs. ARI, 2-1 @ MIL
The Braves matched a season high with a four-game losing streak last week, but rebounded with a road series victory over a contending Milwaukee Brewers team. Third baseman Austin Riley racked up six home runs and 16 RBI over a five-game stretch, and he now has a 115 OPS+ with 22 home runs and 61 RBI as the team's most productive hitter since the All-Star break.
Highlight of the Week: Fred McGriff, Scott Rolen Inducted into Hall of Fame
The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame class was officially inducted into Cooperstown on Sunday, as Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen became the latest former MLB stars to have their plaques added to the museum's hallowed halls.
Rolen was the only player voted in by the BBWAA this year, receiving 76.3 percent of the vote in his sixth year of eligibility. He garnered just 10.2 percent of the vote in his first year on the ballot, but his support steadily grew in the years that followed.
A seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, Rolen tallied 2,077 hits, 316 home runs and 1,287 RBI in 17 seasons. His 70.1 WAR ranks ninth all-time among third basemen, behind seven Hall of Famers and one future Hall of Famer in Adrian Beltre.
McGriff was chosen by the Veterans Committee after failing to reach the 75 percent threshold in 10 years on the ballot.
One of the most consistent run producers of the 1990s, McGriff finished his 19-year career with 2,490 hits, 493 home runs and 1,550 RBI. He had 10 30-homer seasons and eight 100-RBI campaigns, and he helped lead the Atlanta Braves to a World Series title in 1995.
The 2024 Hall of Fame voting will be headlined by newcomers Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Chase Utley, who will join notable holdovers Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield and Carlos Beltran.
Team of the Week
C Will Smith, LAD
(12-for-26, 4 2B, 5 RBI)
1B Freddie Freeman, LAD
(14-for-24, 3 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 7 RBI)
2B Ketel Marte, ARI
(10-for-25, 2 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI)
3B Austin Riley, ATL
(10-for-25, 2B, 3B, 6 HR, 16 RBI)
SS Matt McLain, CIN
(8-for-22, 3 HR, 6 RBI)
OF Cody Bellinger, CHC
(13-for-28, 2 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI)
OF Kyle Tucker, HOU
(8-for-23, 3 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI)
OF Juan Soto, SD
(6-for-20, 2 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI)
DH Shohei Ohtani, LAA
(5-for-16, 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 10 BB)
SP Corbin Burnes, MIL
(1 GS, W, 8.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K)
SP Andrew Abbott, CIN
(1 GS, W, 8.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)
SP George Kirby, SEA
(1 GS, W, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K)
SP Justin Verlander, NYM
(1 GS, W, 8.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)
SP Zach Eflin, TB
(1 GS, W, 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)
SP Nick Pivetta, BOS
(2 G, W, 7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 14 K)
AL Award Rankings
AL MVP
1. Shohei Ohtani, LAA
2. Adolis García, TEX
3. Yandy Díaz, TB
4. Kyle Tucker, HOU
5. Corey Seager, TEX
6. Luis Robert Jr., CWS
7. José Ramírez, CLE
8. Bo Bichette, TOR
9. Wander Franco, TB
10. Jonah Heim, TEX
AL Cy Young
1. Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
2. Gerrit Cole, NYY
3. Framber Valdez, HOU
4. Shane McClanahan, TB
5. Kevin Gausman, TOR
AL Rookie of the Year
1. Josh Jung, TEX
2. Masataka Yoshida, BOS
3. Gunnar Henderson, BAL
NL Award Rankings
NL MVP
1. Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
2. Freddie Freeman, LAD
3. Mookie Betts, LAD
4. Corbin Carroll, ARI
5. Juan Soto, SD
6. Sean Murphy, ATL
7. Luis Arraez, MIA
8. Matt Olson, ATL
9. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
10. Ketel Marte, ARI
NL Cy Young
1. Blake Snell, SD
2. Zac Gallen, ARI
3. Jesus Luzardo, MIA
4. Marcus Stroman, CHC
5. Clayton Kershaw, LAD
NL Rookie of the Year
1. Corbin Carroll, ARI
2. Kodai Senga, NYM
3. Matt McLain, CIN