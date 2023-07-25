MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand 1 Week from 2023 Trade Deadline

0 of 15

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

With a series win over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Baltimore Orioles moved into first place in the AL East standings, and with that they have taken over the top spot among American League teams in our weekly MLB power rankings.

Entering play on Monday, there were 11 teams with between 53 and 56 victories on the year, and those clubs occupy the No. 6 through No. 16 spots in this week's rankings.

The annual trade deadline is just a week away, making every game between now and then crucial for teams toeing the contention line. The trades that are made in the next week will reshape the MLB landscape for the stretch run.

Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.

Note: Statistics and analysis reflect games through Sunday. Team records have been updated to include Monday's results.