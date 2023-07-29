Dodgers' Walker Buehler Returning from Elbow Injury in 2023 Is 'Viable Possibility'

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday that it's a "viable possibility" starting pitcher Walker Buehler, who underwent his second Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair last August, returns to the mound some time this season presuming he continues to make progress.

Buehler, a two-time All-Star, just turned 29 years old on Friday. He's gone 46-16 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 rate over six seasons with the Dodgers (2017-2022).

The former Vanderbilt star has been sidelined since June, when he underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

There's been positive news on Buehler's progress of late. For starters, he posted an encouraging Instagram video of him throwing off a mound Friday.

Buehler previously told reporters in May that he was aiming to return by Sept. 1.

"September 1 is still the goal for me but I want to come up at a certain pitch count to where me being here is not a hindrance," Buehler said, per Clint Pasillas of Dodgers Nation.

Robert later told reporters he thought September 1 was "pretty aggressive" but that he was "happy he feels that way, that's a good thing."

The Dodgers rotation has been ravaged by injuries all year, to the point where no player has made more than 16 starts this year. Clayton Kershaw is on the injured list, and Dustin May is out for the year. Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin have also spent time on the IL this year.

Getting Buehler back in any capacity, even if it's out of the bullpen as he ramps up his activity, would be a huge win for a Dodger team that's surged into first place and has eyes on its second World Series title in four years. It remains to be seen whether Buehler can get back in time, but his Friday video is certainly an encouraging sign as he tries to meet his goal of returning this season.