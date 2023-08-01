MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Live Grades for All the Biggest Trades

0 of 14

When the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Major League Baseball's trade deadline will have passed and a whole bunch of familiar faces will be in a whole bunch of unfamiliar places.

Our (admittedly biased) recommendation is to keep it here while we issue live grades for every significant trade that comes down the pipeline.

Whether teams exchanged fair value is naturally a major consideration, though we also considered more existential questions. Is a team making a given trade at the right time? And do they have the right idea about a given player or players?

Using the Los Angeles Angels' splash on Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López as a starting point, we'll keep things arranged in chronological order from newest to oldest.

Note: All prospect ranks are according to MLB.com.