MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Live Grades for All the Biggest Trades
When the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Major League Baseball's trade deadline will have passed and a whole bunch of familiar faces will be in a whole bunch of unfamiliar places.
Our (admittedly biased) recommendation is to keep it here while we issue live grades for every significant trade that comes down the pipeline.
Whether teams exchanged fair value is naturally a major consideration, though we also considered more existential questions. Is a team making a given trade at the right time? And do they have the right idea about a given player or players?
Using the Los Angeles Angels' splash on Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López as a starting point, we'll keep things arranged in chronological order from newest to oldest.
Note: All prospect ranks are according to MLB.com.
Cubs Acquire Jeimer Candelario
Date: July 31
The Trade: Chicago Cubs get 3B Jeimer Candelario and cash; Washington Nationals get SS Kevin Made and LHP DJ Herz
For the Cubs: B
It's remarkable how much can change in just a few days. For instance, the Cubs quickly went from likely sellers to taking Cody Bellinger off the market to shifting into buy mode with this deal for Candelario.
As he's been 28 percent better than the average hitter while playing strong defense, that Candelario is a good get is beyond dispute. The real question is whether the Cubs are the right team to rent him for the rest of the year, but it's hard to say they aren't given they've won 10 out of 12 and their plus-57 run differential is easily the best in the NL Central.
For the Nationals: C
This isn't a low-risk deal for the Cubs. In Made and Herz, they've given up two prospects who had ranked as their No. 14 and No. 16 talents, respectively. A small price to pay for a legit contender, perhaps, but this is a team that's three games off the pace in the NL wild-card race.
At the same time, it's hard not to wonder if the Nationals should have done better. Candelario looked like the best rental bat on the summer market, and thus worthy of a top 100 prospect. Or, at worst, one of a team's 10 best prospects. The Nats' return fits neither bill.
Brewers Acquire Mark Canha
Date: July 31
The Trade: Milwaukee Brewers get OF Mark Canha; New York Mets get RHP Justin Jarvis
For the Brewers: B
The Brewers had already upgraded their offense by acquiring the switch-hitting Carlos Santana, but what they really needed was a potent right-handed bat. Only four teams have gotten less production from the right side than they have.
Enter Canha. He's been 15 percent better than the average hitter for his career, and he's posted a solid .788 OPS since May 31 after getting off to a cool start. He can only help the Brewers reclaim first place in the NL Central between now and the end of the year, after which they'll have the option of bringing him back for 2024.
For the Mets: B
A B for both sides is how you know we're behind the curtain muttering to ourselves, "I dunno, it just seems like a fair trade for both sides."
The Mets may not have turned Canha into a blue-chip prospect, but Jarvis isn't a nobody either. He had ranked as Milwaukee's No. 30 prospect and has since been upgraded to No. 13 in New York's system. Though he's been roughed up since moving to Triple-A, he had previously impressed with a 3.33 ERA and a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio at Double-A.
Diamondbacks Acquire Paul Sewald
Date: July 31
The Trade: Arizona Diamondbacks get RHP Paul Sewald; Seattle Mariners get INF Josh Rojas, OF Dominic Canzone and INF Ryan Bliss
For the Diamondbacks: A
If one subscribes to win probability added, then the Diamondbacks bullpen has done more harm than good to the club's chances of winning games. Arizona did well then to acquire one of the more underrated relievers in the game.
Sewald's sub-3.00 ERAs from this year and 2022 reflect well on him, and his peripheral metrics are even better. He's just plain difficult to hit, with a whiff rate in the 89th percentile and a hard-hit rate in the 98th percentile. He should have a hand in resurrecting the Diamondbacks' fading playoff hopes, and he'll remain under their control through 2024.
For the Mariners: C
When you're giving up a reliever as good as Sewald under control through 2024, it had better be for a darn good return. As it consists of a spare major league infielder and two prospects who had ranked at No. 19 and No. 29 in Arizona's system, this feels more like an OK return.
Granted, it comes off better when one is looking at Canzone's 1.065 OPS at Triple-A and the 1.008 OPS Bliss put up at Double-A. But since these figures were produced in two of the most hitter friendly parks in the minors, they're best taken with a grain of salt.
Rays Acquire Aaron Civale
Date: July 31
The Trade: Tampa Bay Rays get RHP Aaron Civale; Cleveland Guardians get 1B Kyle Manzardo
For the Rays: A
The Rays gave up a prospect ranked at No. 37 by MLB.com and at No. 49 by B/R's Joel Reuter to make this deal, but it's no great loss. Manzardo is a first baseman all the way, a position the Rays will have covered by Yandy Díaz through at least 2025.
In exchange, the Rays are getting a starter who featured in our list of the market's hidden gems. Civale isn't overpowering, but he has very good command and has been hot with a 2.24 ERA since June 2. He's precisely what the Rays' injury-ravaged rotation needed, and it's a nice bonus that he's also controlled through 2025.
For the Guardians: B
We thought about giving the Guardians an A but stopped short for two reasons: They didn't necessarily fleece the Rays in this deal, and Manzardo has been out of action since July 6 with a shoulder injury.
All the same, this is a trade of an excess arm for a badly needed bat, albeit one that might not be ready to help until 2024. Manzardo showed a plus hit tool in batting .327 in the minors last year. He's now Cleveland's second-best offensive prospect after powerful outfielder George Valera.
Rangers Acquire Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton
Date: July 30
The Trade: Texas Rangers get LHP Jordan Montgomery, RHP Chris Stratton and international bonus pool money; St. Louis Cardinals get LHP John King, RHP Tekoah Roby and INF Thomas Saggese
For the Rangers: B
He may not be the most accomplished pitcher among the Rangers' new acquisitions, but Montgomery is a good one who was 26 percent better than the average pitcher in 32 starts with St. Louis. He'll fit nicely in a Rangers rotation that will be as deep as they come when Nathan Eovaldi is back from a forearm strain.
Stratton is a versatile, spin-happy reliever who was 8 percent better than average in his own right as a Cardinal. So, even if the Rangers are only renting him and Montgomery for the remainder of the year, they did well to get the two hurlers for a spare left-handed reliever and two non-essential prospects.
For the Cardinals: B
Bs for both sides qualifies this trade as another fair one, though the chances of the Cardinals getting the better end in the long run are a fair bit better than zero.
Roby and Saggese are legit prospects who now rank at No. 4 and No. 6 within St. Louis' system. The latter's upside is plainly evident right now, as he's coming to the Cardinals organization as a .317 hitter over 98 games at the Double-A level dating back to last season.
Angels Acquire Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron
Date: July 30
The Trade: Los Angeles Angels get OF Randal Grichuk and 1B C.J. Cron; Colorado Rockies get RHP Jake Madden and LHP Mason Albright
For the Angels: B
This is where we could expound on Grichuk and Cron, but suffice it to say we had the former pegged as a hidden gem and the latter as a good buy-low candidate.
Further, there's little question of how badly these guys are needed in Anaheim in the wake of Taylor Ward's scary injury and Jared Walsh's DFA. Whether they'll help propel the Angels into the playoffs before they file for free agency this winter remains a good question, but you can't fault the team for going for it before Shohei Ohtani files his own free-agency papers.
For the Rockies: C
Relative to where things are right now, the Rockies got pretty good value for Grichuk and Cron. Their two new prospects are now the No. 20 and No. 21 talents in their system.
Nevertheless, the timing of this deal is frustrating. Why the Rockies traded Grichuk and Cron now and not ahead of the 2022 trade deadline, at which point both had a year-and-a-half of control left amid an eventual 94-loss season, is a question without a good answer.
Atlanta and the Royals Swap Taylor Hearn and Nicky Lopez
Date: July 30
The Trade: Atlanta gets INF Nicky Lopez; Kansas City Royals get LHP Taylor Hearn
For Atlanta: A
Atlanta had only recently acquired Hearn for cash after the Rangers had designated him for assignment. That was a no-risk upside play, so one has to hand it to Atlanta for turning around and swapping the hard-throwing lefty for a player with a clearer role to play for them.
As a glove-first player who led all players in Outs Above Average in 2021, Lopez should be useful as a defensive replacement and spot-starter for an infield that, though star-studded, is better known for its offensive prowess. He'll also be under their control through 2025.
For the Royals: F
It's not a great look for the Royals that they gave up an actual major league player to get a cast-off mere days after he was traded for cash considerations. The fact that Hearn has a 5.26 ERA as a major leaguer doesn't exactly help.
It's also fair game to admonish the Royals for not trading Lopez sooner. His value was highest after that 2021 season, in which he also hit .300 and stole 22 bases. The Royals effectively chose to place a bet on him as a building block, for which this trade counts as a clear L.
Blue Jays Acquire Jordan Hicks
Date: July 30
The Trade: Toronto Blue Jays get RHP Jordan Hicks; St. Louis Cardinals get RHP Sem Robberse and RHP Adam Kloffenstein
For the Blue Jays: B
Relief pitching has been more of a strength than a weakness for the Blue Jays, but whether that would remain the case was cast into serious doubt when All-Star closer Jordan Romano went on the IL with a back injury on Saturday.
The Jays, therefore, had to trade for somebody, and they could have done worse here. Hicks' reputation as a velocity maestro precedes him, and he's coming into Toronto hot by way of a 1.80 ERA over his last 14 appearances. He is a looming free agent, but that's no concern while the Jays are in possession of a wild-card spot.
For the Cardinals: B
If there's anything to take the Cardinals to task for here, it's how a pitcher with Hicks' arm didn't have more value when it came time to trade him. In five seasons with St. Louis, he's been just 1 percent better than average.
Still, it's hard to say the Cardinals sold low on Hicks. Robberse and Kloffenstein now rank as their No. 6 and No. 23 prospects, and both aren't far from the major leagues at the Double-A level. It's a good return for a pitcher who's better in the abstract than he is in reality.
Rangers Acquire Max Scherzer
Date: July 30
The Trade: Texas Rangers get RHP Max Scherzer and $35 million; New York Mets get INF Luisangel Acuña
For the Rangers: C
Yeah, we know. It's Max Scherzer. Three-time Cy Young Award winner. Eight-time All-Star. Future Hall of Famer. When a team trades for a guy like that, anything short of raucous celebration ought to be unacceptable.
The Scherzer of 2023, however, isn't much better than a league-average pitcher and issuing his highest contact rate since 2014. The 39-year-old may yet have more gas left in the tank than it seems, but the Rangers should have paid a lower price than their third-best prospect and $22.5 million to find out.
For the Mets: A
That it's even come to selling for the Mets is not what anyone had in mind when they entered 2023 with a historically high payroll. But that's also precisely why running it back with the same roster in 2024 would have been a mistake, and why selling was necessary.
That the Mets turned this version of Scherzer into any kind of prospect is commendable, and even more so that they turned him into Ronald Acuña Jr.'s younger brother.
Luisangel Acuña, 21, is having a breakout year at Double-A marked by a .315 average and 42 stolen bases, and he now ranks as New York's No. 2 prospect behind catcher Kevin Parada.
Dodgers Acquire Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly
Date: July 28
The Trade: Los Angeles Dodgers get RHP Lance Lynn and RHP Joe Kelly; Chicago White Sox get OF Trayce Thompson, RHP Nick Nastrini and RHP Jordan Leasure
For the Dodgers: B
Even knowing how badly the Dodgers needed pitching, this trade looks like a misfire on the surface. They gave up Thompson and two prospects for a starter with a 6.47 ERA and a recently injured reliever with a 4.91 ERA.
Ah, but both Lynn and Kelly landed on our previously mentioned list of buy-low candidates. There's plenty in their profiles—i.e., Lynn's absurd 20.6 home run per fly ball rate—that simply isn't sustainable. And this is to say nothing of whatever tweaks the Dodgers, MLB's foremost fixer-upper of pitchers, might have in mind for the two righties.
For the White Sox: A
The White Sox held club options on Lynn and Kelly for 2024, so they might have held on to both pitchers in hopes of them rebuilding value next season. But trading them now was the right move, especially in context of what they got back.
Nastrini and Leasure are legit prospects who now rank at No. 4 and No. 26 in the White Sox's system. The big question is whether Nastrini will ever harness his control, but his plus fastball and plus slider would give him mid- or even top-of-the-rotation upside if he does.
Astros Acquire Kendall Graveman
Date: July 28
The Trade: Houston Astros get RHP Kendall Graveman; Chicago White Sox get C Korey Lee
For the Astros: C
One easy argument in favor of this deal is that the Astros sacrificed an expendable piece to get Graveman. Lee had been looking up at Yainer Díaz, who looks like their catcher of the future amid a rookie year where he has a .789 OPS and solid defensive metrics.
And yet, Lee was a Baseball America top 100 guy as recently as 2022. And while it's a positive that Graveman is signed through 2024, he's dealing with reduced velocity and came to Houston cold with a 5.51 ERA over his last 17 appearances with Chicago.
For the White Sox: B
OK, so maybe the White Sox could have turned Graveman into a current top 100 guy. Because despite his velo question mark and recent cool stretch, he's still an accomplished reliever who had been 26 percent better than average for them.
Yet it's good enough that the Pale Hose now have a new No. 13 prospect, much less one who plays a position where they badly need help. The minus-0.7 rWAR Chicago has gotten from its catchers is tied for second-lowest in the entire league.
Marlins Acquire David Robertson
Date: July 28
The Trade: Miami Marlins get RHP David Robertson; New York Mets get INF Marco Vargas and C Ronald Hernández
For the Marlins: B
The Marlins bullpen isn't bad, per se, but a figure such as 21 blown saves is liable to drive any contender batty. Hence Miami's earlier swap of Dylan Floro for Jorge López and this deal for Robertson, who's still getting it done at the age of 38.
Robertson put up a 2.05 ERA in 40 appearances with the Mets, with peripheral metrics that include a whole bunch of above average numbers. The Marlins should blow fewer saves with him closing games, which can only strengthen their tenuous grip on a wild-card spot.
For the Mets: A
As well as the Mets did in the Scherzer trade, they might have done even better in this one. They turned a rental closer making $10 million into two prospects who now rank at No. 18 and No. 21 in their system.
It seems like a case of the Mets instilling an intra-division tax on the Marlins, and the long-term upside is not to be underestimated. Vargas (18) and Hernández (19) are only teenagers playing in Rookie ball, but their OPSes there are .899 and .916, respectively.
Brewers Acquire Carlos Santana
Date: July 27
The Trade: Milwaukee Brewers get 1B Carlos Santana; Pittsburgh Pirates get INF Jhonny Severino
For the Brewers: B
The Brewers weren't getting much out of first base even when Rowdy Tellez was healthy, so it's no surprise that things didn't get better after he went on the IL on July 4. This is where Santana is meant to help for now, with a subsequent job awaiting him at designated hitter.
He should be up to it, and we don't just say that because the 37-year-old has an ample track record. He had posted an .811 OPS in his last 40 games with the Pirates. More of that would make him a nice rental for a Brewers team that is trying to reclaim first place in the NL Central.
For the Pirates: C
A lot has happened since the Pirates got off to a 20-8 start, and very little of it has been good. Alas, even this trade is slightly disappointing.
Severino, 18, was well-regarded as an international prospect when the Brewers signed him last year, but he's only played 13 games at Rookie ball this year and doesn't have a place within the Pirates' top 30 prospects. They should have gotten more for Santana.
Angels Acquire Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López
Date: July 27
The Trade: Los Angeles Angels get RHP Lucas Giolito and RHP Reynaldo López; Chicago White Sox get C Edgar Quero and LHP Ky Bush
For the Angels: A
The Angels made this deal before anyone could ask "now what?" after they officially withdrew Shohei Ohtani from trade consideration. And with it, they added a top-of-the-rotation starter and a back-end reliever to a rotation and bullpen that needed both.
Giolito was a recipient of Cy Young votes on three occasions with the White Sox, and he's been 14 percent better than the average pitcher this year. López, a fellow free-agent-to-be, has a 4.15 ERA overall but a 1.67 ERA dating back to May 14. Like the Grichuk-Cron deal, this is a worthwhile gamble for a team with an admirable sense of urgency.
For the White Sox: A
Just because we're giving the Angels an A doesn't mean the White Sox got fleeced. Because as good as Giolito and López are, they didn't seem so good as to be worthy of a team's second- and third-ranked prospects.
That's what Quero and Bush were for the Angels, and now they're the White Sox's No. 2 and No. 6 prospects. Quero is now in an unofficial battle with Lee to be Chicago's catcher of the future, while Bush looked like a potential mid-rotation starter in 2022 before he ran afoul of the injury bug this season.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.