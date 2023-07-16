10 Buy-Low MLB Trade Candidates of the 2023 Trade Season

0 of 10

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

There are a few sure things among the top candidates to be moved before Major League Baseball's Aug. 1 trade deadline. Marcus Stroman comes to mind. As does Lucas Giolito. And so on.

But what about the riskier targets? Are any of them worth pursuing for teams in search of great reward?

Glad you asked. Because the idea here is to look at 10 trade candidates who arguably fall on the "buy low" side of the spectrum, yet who have the potential to turn the corner to better results down the stretch of 2023. And in some cases, even 2024 and beyond as well.

The list is split evenly between five hitters and five pitchers. Going in alphabetical order, we'll start with the former.