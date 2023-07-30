Hidden Gems Primed to Be the Steals of 2023 MLB Trade Market

0 of 8

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Shohei Ohtani trade that had everyone talking for a hot minute is officially off the table and, alas, other star targets could also stay put when Major League Baseball's trade deadline passes on Tuesday.

Not to worry, though. There's plenty of value to be found in some of the market's lesser-known trade candidates.

If you want to get to know these guys, you've come to the right place. We have profiles on eight players (divided conveniently between four pitchers and four hitters) whose names won't move the needle if they are traded, but who could nonetheless be significant contributors down the stretch of 2023 and potentially beyond.

We'll start with the pitchers and go in alphabetical order.