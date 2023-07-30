Jets' Tyler Conklin Hypes Dalvin Cook, Aaron Rodgers Duo: 'It Would Be Ridiculous'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

How electric would a Aaron Rodgers-Dalvin Cook connection be? Just ask the New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin.

"Oh man, it would be ridiculous," Conklin said when asked about the potential combination of the two, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Conklin, who joined the Jets in 2022 after four seasons as Cook's teammate with the Minnesota Vikings, elaborated by saying that Cook would be an excellent complement to Rodgers.

"The big thing about Dalvin that makes me excited is just how much he loves football," Conklin said, per Cimini. "He's one of the biggest competitors I've ever played with and I think that's huge because playing with Aaron, he competes the same way. The way they both compete is special and I think that would raise everybody's game."

The comments come amid Cook's visit with the Jets and the tailback has been clear about his interest in teaming up with Rodgers in New York. Cook deemed it a "high possibility" that he would suiting up in green and white next season, and Conklin is as qualified as anyone to see the potential fireworks involved in a Rodgers-Cook connection.

Conklin was Cook's teammate during some of Cook's finest moments, including games where he torched Rodgers' Green Bay Packers. He also saw first hand what the Jets were like before Rodgers came to town, and has seen the effects of his intense attitude towards training and preparation.

Cook, who has not ruled out playing elsewhere, was officially released in June after six seasons in Minnesota.