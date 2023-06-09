Dalvin Cook Officially Released After Vikings Failed to Find Trade Partner for RB

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Minnesota Vikings officially released Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook on Friday after six seasons with the team.

As part of the announcement, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said the following about the star running back:

"I hold Dalvin in the highest regard and am grateful for his contributions on and off the field. Dalvin is a tough, dynamic player and a respected leader by his teammates, which was evident by his multiple seasons as a team captain. As a finalist for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, Dalvin's approach to the game and his commitment to sportsmanship is clearly respected across the league. We appreciate Dalvin's positivity, energy and leadership and will be pulling for him in the future."

ESPN's Adam Schefter, who first reported the Vikings' intention to release Cook on Thursday, reported Friday that the decision was finalized when they were unable to find a suitable trade.

Cook, who signed a five-year, $63 million extension with the Vikes in 2020, had only $2 million in guaranteed money remaining on his contract, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

According to Spotrac, the Vikings saved $9 million against this year's salary cap by parting ways with Cook after June 1.

After struggling through injuries in his first two NFL seasons, Cook went on a run of four straight years with at least 1,100 rushing yards and a Pro Bowl selection.

The 2017 second-round pick out of Florida State averaged 1,256 yards and nearly 11 touchdowns on the ground per season over the past four years, as well as almost 43 receptions for 350 yards and one receiving score.

His best season to date came in 2020 when he rushed for a career-high 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns despite missing two games due to injury.

Last season, Cook played in every game for the first time in his career and finished with 1,173 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns to go along with 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

With the release of Cook, the Vikings are now expected to enter the 2023 campaign with Alexander Mattison as their No. 1 running back unless they make a late signing.

Mattison, who was a third-round pick out of Boise State in 2019, has performed well in somewhat limited opportunities, rushing for over 400 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, and rushing for a career-high five touchdowns last season.

In all, Mattison has rushed for 1,670 yards and 11 touchdowns on 404 carries in 59 career regular-season games.

As for Cook, he should garner plenty of interest in free agency even though he is approaching the age of 30, which is when teams typically start to shy away from running backs.

Cook, who will be 28 when the 2023 season begins, is expected to be pursued by the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, per Schefter.

According to SNY's Connor Hughes, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that the organization would "turn the stones over" on Cook, suggesting the Jets will at least consider signing him as well.