Dalvin Cook: Jets Are 'at the Top of the List' Ahead of FA Visit amid Contract Rumors

As Dalvin Cook prepares to visit the New York Jets this weekend, he sounds confident a deal is going to happen.

Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), Cook said the Jets are "right at the top of the list" of his preferred destinations and the "possibility is high" his visit will result in a contract.

Cook, who is from Miami, didn't dismiss the possibility of something potentially happening with the Dolphins even though he doesn't have any other visits scheduled at this point:

Cook added he feels the Jets have the potential for "something special" this season thanks in large part to the arrival of Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Cook was flying to New York to visit the Jets this weekend. The news came after Rodgers signed a reworked deal with the team that guarantees him $75 million over the next two years, but also saw him give up $35 million from his previous contract with the Green Bay Packers.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Cook is also in talks with the New England Patriots about scheduling a potential visit.

Cook did his best to add more fuel to the speculation by posting a clip on Twitter of himself breaking off a long touchdown run against the Dolphins.

New York now has $13.3 million in cap space available to make any potential moves now that training camp has started.

The Jets could use more depth at running back going into the regular season. Breece Hall started training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in an Oct. 23 game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, Zonovan Knight and Travis Dye are among the other running backs on New York's roster.

Cook was a late addition to the free-agent pool when he was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9. He has run for at least 1,100 yards and been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons.

The Jets haven't had a 1,000-yard running back since Chris Ivory in 2015.