Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for Sunday

0 of 3

COLIN MURTY/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil and France came into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as the clear favorites to advance out of Group F.

The pair advancing to the knockout phase is no longer guaranteed after the results of the first two matchdays.

Brazil's knockout-round spot is under threat from Jamaica, who beat Panama on Sunday after holding France to a scoreless draw.

France and Jamaica are level on four points, while Brazil is one point back after falling to Les Bleues on Saturday.

Group G has a far less chaotic set of potential outcomes for its final matchday because of Sweden's dominance.

Sweden clinched the third knockout-round spot of the tournament with a win over Italy.

At least two more round-of-16 berths will be handed out on Sunday, as Group A reaches its conclusion. Germany can secure a knockout-round spot with a win in its second Group H contest.