Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for Sunday

Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for SundayJuly 29, 2023
Brazil and France came into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as the clear favorites to advance out of Group F.
The pair advancing to the knockout phase is no longer guaranteed after the results of the first two matchdays.
Brazil's knockout-round spot is under threat from Jamaica, who beat Panama on Sunday after holding France to a scoreless draw.
France and Jamaica are level on four points, while Brazil is one point back after falling to Les Bleues on Saturday.
Group G has a far less chaotic set of potential outcomes for its final matchday because of Sweden's dominance.
Sweden clinched the third knockout-round spot of the tournament with a win over Italy.
At least two more round-of-16 berths will be handed out on Sunday, as Group A reaches its conclusion. Germany can secure a knockout-round spot with a win in its second Group H contest.
Group F
1. France - 4 points (+1 goal differential)
2. Jamaica - 4 (+1)
3. Brazil - 3 (+3)
4. Panama - 0 (-4)
Saturday Results
France 2, Brazil 1
Jamaica 1, Panama 0
Jamaica's win over Panama and France's triumph over Brazil set up a potentially chaotic final matchday in Group F.
France moved to the top of the group by way of Wendie Renard's 83rd minute headed goal.
Jamaica benefited from its own set-piece winner through Allyson Swaby on a 56th-minute corner kick.
France has the easiest path to the knockout round, and it is assumed it will beat Panama, who was eliminated with its loss to Jamaica.
Les Bleues can top Group F with a win combined with a Jamaica draw or loss, or by scoring more goals than the Reggae Girlz if both sides on four points win.
Brazil and Jamaica will play for a spot in the round of 16 in Melbourne on Wednesday.
Jamaica advances with a win or draw, while Brazil must win to avoid a surprise elimination in the group stage. Brazil made it out of the group stage in each of the last six World Cups.
Group G
1. Sweden - 6 (+6)
2. Italy - 3 (-4)
3. South Africa - 1 (-1)
4. Argentina - 1 (-1)
Saturday Result
Sweden 5, Italy 0
Sweden booked its spot in the round of 16 with a commanding win over Italy.
The Swedes netted three goals in the final six minutes of the first half to break the game open. Amanda Ilestedt opened the scoring in the 39th minute and then padded the advantage with a 50th-minute tally.
Fridolina Rolfo, Stina Blackstenius and Rebecka Blomqvist contributed a goal each in the victory as well.
Sweden just needs a point in its Group G finale against Argentina to confirm itself as the group winner.
Italy can join Sweden in the knockout phase with a win over South Africa. The Azzurre can also advance through a draw combined with a Sweden win or draw.
South Africa, who led Sweden for 17 minutes, needs to beat Italy and for Argentina not win against Sweden to reach the knockout round.
Argentina is technically still alive, but its task is hardest on paper because it faces Sweden, who may be playing to avoid the United States women's national team.
If the USWNT wins Group E, it would face the Group G runner-up. The Group E runner-up faces the Group G winner in the round of 16.
Sunday Schedule
Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m. ET, Fox)
Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. ET, Fox)
Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (3 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m. ET, FS1)
The first shocking elimination of the World Cup could happen with Norway in Group A.
Norway needs to beat the Philippines to avoid humiliation in a group many had it winning.
The Switzerland-New Zealand winner will most likely qualify as the Group A winner. New Zealand needs a bounce-back performance after it was upset by the Philippines on Matchday 2.
Switzerland has been the most consistent side in the chaotic Group A, and that may give it the edge required to advance in first place.
A Swiss win would be welcomed by the Norwegians, who can't afford to see co-host New Zealand gain any more points.
Over in Group H, Germany has a chance to clinch advancement with a win over Colombia.
Germany owns the largest margin of victory so far in the group stage from its 6-0 rout of Morocco.
Morocco and South Korea are playing not to be eliminated after they both suffered opening defeats.
Predictions
Switzerland 1, New Zealand 0
Norway 3, Philippines 0
Germany 3, Colombia 0
South Korea 1, Morocco 1