Titans' DeAndre Hopkins on Viral Catch Video: 'I Was Told He Doesn't Practice'

AP Photo/George Walker IV

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has previously been the subject of rumors regarding his lack of attendance at team practices, which reporters tied to his trade from the Houston Texans and release from the Arizona Cardinals.

In response, Hopkins reacted in mock surprise to his own attendance at Titans training camp Friday, where he pulled down a one-handed catch during a one-on-one drill against defensive back Kristian Fulton.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported in 2020 that Hopkins' habit of not practicing "much at all" became a problem for the Houston Texans, who eventually traded him.

That report was less concerning in 2020, when Hopkins was an All-Pro receiver racking up 1,407 receiving yards with the Arizona Cardinals.

After a pair of less productive campaigns during which Hopkins was limited by injury and suspension, those rumors became a "concern" for some NFL executives this year, The Athletic's Tim Graham reported in June. Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals in May after being linked to a trade. During that period, he skipped the team's voluntary team activities earlier that month.

Hopkins' flashy reception, and his pushback against the practice rumors, are good signs for the Titans, who signed him to a two-year deal earlier this week. They are hoping Hopkins can return to Pro Bowl form on the other end of passes from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is looking to bounce back from postseason disappointment in a contract year.