NFL Execs 'Expressed Concern' over DeAndre Hopkins' Practice Habits amid FA Rumors

Some NFL executives "expressed concern" about DeAndre Hopkins' "practice habits," The Athletic's Tim Graham reported Thursday.



Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26 after he skipped voluntary team activities in Tempe earlier that month.

Last season, Hopkins was suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He missed two additional contests because of injury but remained Arizona's top receiver with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly interested in pursuing Hopkins, per SI.com's Albert Breer.

This is not the first time questions have been raised about Hopkins' practice habits. Part of the reason the Houston Texans traded the star receiver in March 2020 was because of his attendance at practice, Breer reported.

"On Sundays, he was exemplary," Breer wrote. "The rest of the week, his practice habits (he didn't practice much at all) became a problem, and because he was such a big star he had the ability to carry teammates in the wrong direction—guys who might not be able to turn it on come game day as easily as he could."

Hopkins continued to miss practices for the Arizona Cardinals the following season. When asked about his attendance in August 2021, Hopkins said he loved to practice but was monitoring an injured ankle, per CardsWire's Jess Root.

Hopkins, who will turn 31 next week, last played a full season in 2020. During that first campaign with the Cardinals, he was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl after grabbing 115 passes for 1,407 yards, good for fourth in the NFL. He sits second among all active pass-catchers for most career receptions.

NFL teams looking at signing him will have to consider if he can return to Pro Bowl form after two seasons limited by injury and suspension.

Hopkins, who previously represented himself, recently hired Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports Group to represent him, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Crenshaw also represents Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, Giants pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith.