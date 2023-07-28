Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for Saturday

Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for SaturdayJuly 28, 2023
Group D at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has been dominated by 1-0 results.
England and China picked up the latest 1-0 victories on Friday over Denmark and Haiti, respectively.
England's win over Denmark was the bigger result of the two, as it pushed the Lionesses into first place on six points with one group match remaining.
China, Denmark and Haiti are all still alive to advance to the knockout round in Australia and New Zealand.
With five games left in Matchday 2, only two squads booked advancement to the round of 16 and four sides have been eliminated.
Those totals could increase on Saturday depending on the matches in Groups F and G play out.
Group D
1. England - 6 points (+2 goal differential)
2. Denmark - 3 (0)
3. China - 3 (0)
4. Haiti - 0 (-2)
Friday Results
England 1, Denmark 0
China 1, Haiti 0
England used an early strike from Lauren James to take down Denmark in Group D's marquee clash.
The Lionesses are in full control of Group D and need a win or draw against China to finish in first place.
The top spot in Group D comes with a round-of-16 matchup versus the Group B runner-up, which will be one of Australia, Canada or Nigeria.
Denmark did not suffer a massive blow to its advancement hopes because it held England to a single goal.
Denmark owns the same point total and goal differential as China. The Danes are ahead in the standings thanks to their head-to-head win over China.
Wang Shuang converted on a 79th-minute penalty for China to give it a victory over Haiti despite playing down a player.
The most likely scenario for Tuesday's Group D contests is England beats China and Denmark defeats Haiti.
China could at least makes things difficult for England since it needs a win to advance as well. China needs a win and a better result than Denmark to get into the round of 16.
Haiti needs to beat Denmark and England to defeat China to have any hope to rise from fourth to second.
Group G
1. Sweden - 3 (+1)
2. Italy - 3 (+1)
3. South Africa - 1 (-1)
4. Argentina - 1 (-1)
Thursday Result
Argentina 2, South Africa 2
Argentina and South Africa played in a thrilling 2-2 draw late on Thursday night.
Argentina netted two goals in a five-minute span in the second half to draw level with the Banyana Banyana.
The draw did not help either side's quest to get into the knockout round because they are still two points back of Sweden and Italy, who square off on Saturday morning.
Argentina and South Africa have to hope for the Sweden-Italy contest to end in a draw, so that there are more mathematical scenarios in play on Wednesday.
The final set of group games are Sweden-Argentina and Italy-South Africa. Both European sides are expected to get through, and one of them could be the United States' round of 16 opponent. The Group G winner faces the Group E runner-up and vice versa.
Saturday Schedule
Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group F: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m. ET, Fox)
Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (8 a.m. ET, Fox)
Saturday features a pair of high-stakes clashes in Groups F and G.
Sweden and Italy will face off for first place in Group G to start the morning. Sweden entered the tournament as the favorite to win Group G, but it needed to come back against South Africa to earn three points.
France has never lost to Brazil in international competition, but it could be at a disadvantage if captain and defender Wendie Renard does not play. Renard's status is uncertain after she suffered a calf injury versus Jamaica.
Brazil produced one of the best opening performances, as it put four past Panama. Even if Renard plays, the Selecao could look dangerous in the final third.
Jamaica and Panama were expected to play for third in Group F, but if France loses to Brazil, there is a real chance for either North American side to reach the round of 16.
Jamaica will not have Khadija Shaw available after she was sent off at the end of the France match. The Reggae Girlz should still be favored, but it will be more difficult for them to score without their leading scorer.
Predictions
Sweden 2, Italy 1
Brazil 1, France 0
Jamaica 1, Panama 0