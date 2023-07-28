Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for Saturday

0 of 3

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Group D at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has been dominated by 1-0 results.

England and China picked up the latest 1-0 victories on Friday over Denmark and Haiti, respectively.

England's win over Denmark was the bigger result of the two, as it pushed the Lionesses into first place on six points with one group match remaining.

China, Denmark and Haiti are all still alive to advance to the knockout round in Australia and New Zealand.

With five games left in Matchday 2, only two squads booked advancement to the round of 16 and four sides have been eliminated.

Those totals could increase on Saturday depending on the matches in Groups F and G play out.