    Damar Hamlin, Magic Johnson and More Show Bronny James Support After Cardiac Arrest

    Erin WalshJuly 25, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 8: Bronny James #6 of Team USA looks on during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    The sports world is coming together to support Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice session at USC on Monday.

    Bronny's representatives said in a statement to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania that the 18-year-old USC freshman was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: <a href="https://t.co/5z9F2qAWP0">pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0</a>

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the 2022 NFL season and has since become one of the largest advocates for CPR and automated external defibrillator training, was among the athletes to voice his support for Bronny and the entire James family:

    𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 @HamlinIsland

    Prayers to Bronny &amp; The James family as well. 🙏🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.

    Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson

    Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah's son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery 🙏🏾

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    Praying for Bronny🙏🏾🙏🏾

    Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22

    Bronny🙏🏽🙏🏽

    Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0

    Bronny 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for Bronny

    Jalen Brunson @jalenbrunson1

    Prayers to Bronny man 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

    🏁 Jamal Crawford @JCrossover

    Man prayers up 🙏🏾 ! <a href="https://t.co/4qnwwhCUmy">https://t.co/4qnwwhCUmy</a>

    Bronny announced his commitment to USC in May after a standout high school career at Sierra Canyon, and he's now on a talented Trojans roster that includes No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier.

    Bronny was the No. 22 player and No. 5 combo guard in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and he's expected to be among the biggest names available in the 2024 NBA draft.

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Bronny as the 36th-best prospect in his latest 2024 NBA draft big board, writing that he "checks a coveted mix of boxes with translatable shooting and IQ for smart ball-moving and defensive anticipation."

