Damar Hamlin, Magic Johnson and More Show Bronny James Support After Cardiac Arrest

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The sports world is coming together to support Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice session at USC on Monday.

Bronny's representatives said in a statement to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania that the 18-year-old USC freshman was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the 2022 NFL season and has since become one of the largest advocates for CPR and automated external defibrillator training, was among the athletes to voice his support for Bronny and the entire James family:

Bronny announced his commitment to USC in May after a standout high school career at Sierra Canyon, and he's now on a talented Trojans roster that includes No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier.

Bronny was the No. 22 player and No. 5 combo guard in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and he's expected to be among the biggest names available in the 2024 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Bronny as the 36th-best prospect in his latest 2024 NBA draft big board, writing that he "checks a coveted mix of boxes with translatable shooting and IQ for smart ball-moving and defensive anticipation."