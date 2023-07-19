2024 NBA Draft Top-50 Big Board: Bronny James Projects Outside First RoundJuly 19, 2023
2024 NBA Draft Top-50 Big Board: Bronny James Projects Outside First Round
The end of summer league signals the start of 2024 NBA draft scouting season.
A quiet stretch from now until October gives teams time to review high school and college tape in preparation for the upcoming season. But just like last year, a handful of the projected top picks will play in settings outside of college basketball.
- Our preseason No. 1 will play for the G League Ignite after decommitting from Texas.
- Unlike recent years, we have three prospects in the top 10 who'll be returning NCAA players. We can likely credit NIL for swaying prospect to withdraw from the 2023 draft and go back to school, where they can make decent money now.
- Arguably the biggest freshman name in the country, USC's Bronny James will debut in our top 50 as a projected one-and-done draft. He'll start the season at No. 36, a fair spot that creates room for him to move up throughout the season.
- The Connecticut Huskies have two players debuting in our top 10, a rarity for a defending national champion who lost three players to the NBA.
- Duke and Kentucky are the most represented schools in our top 50.
- Multiple potential first-rounders left their situations last year to play in Australia next season.
Nos. 50-41: a G League Ignite Big and a Creighton Senior
50. DaRon Holmes II (Dayton, C, Junior)
The athletic finishing and shot-blocking should be enough to get Holmes drafted in 2024. But he'll need to show scouts more signs of shooting range to move up draft boards, which may be challenging for a player who can be so dominant in college around the basket.
49. RJ Luis (St. John's, SF, Sophomore)
Moving from UMass to St. John's, Luis could start to generate some NBA buzz by improving his three-point shot and pull-up. Without them, he still popped last season as a 6'7" scoring wing who can create his own shot inside the arc, slash to the rim and force turnovers on defense.
48. Kobe Johnson (USC, SF, Junior)
With Isaiah Collier and Bronny James at USC, Johnson could draw some secondhand attention with defensive instincts, passing, cutting and offensive rebounding that all point to glue-guy potential. One more jump as a shooter could help teams look past the question marks about Johnson creating half-court offense.
47. Baylor Scheierman (Creighton, SF, Senior)
Scheierman's shot-making and passing create an easy-to-project NBA fit for a role that doesn't require athleticism for him to be effective in. He could enter value-pick territory as a 23-year-old on draft night who'll most likely be on the board in the second round.
46. Jalen Bridges (Baylor, SF, Senior)
Bridges will have another opportunity to build a three-and-D draft case by complementing the athletic plays at the rim and defense with improved shooting consistency. The eye test has looked more convincing than the percentages, though he's been a solid free-throw shooter throughout his career.
45. Nikola Đurišić (Mega MIS, SG/SF, 2004)
Đurišić struggled shooting the ball last season, but there was enough previous evidence of capable shot-making. Given his 6'8" size, ball-handling and playmaking feel, more three-point consistency should allow him to reenter the first-round discussion.
44. Riley Kugel (Florida, SF, Sophomore)
Kugel averaged 17.3 points over Florida's final 10 games, leading to some late NBA attention and breakout expectations. His frame, explosiveness, one-on-one moves and three-level shot-making can look enticing, though he struggled with isolation efficiency, spot-up shooting and tunnel vision.
43. Terrance Arceneaux (Houston, SG/SF, Sophomore)
Arceneaux went cold down the stretch last year, though his shot looked encouraging earlier in the season, and his defensive instincts remain strong. With a bigger role and more opportunities to build rhythm in 2023-24, his three-and-D potential should resurface and generate some NBA buzz.
42. Tyler Smith (G League Ignite, PF, 2004)
At 6'10", Smith's flashes of athletic finishing and shooting should have earned him a spot on watch lists to the start the season. Whether he deserves to move up boards will come down to how much progression he shows with his skill versatility and three-point consistency.
41. Dillon Jones (Weber State, SG/SF, Junior)
A standout at G League Elite Camp in front of 30 NBA teams, Jones should enter the 2024 draft discussion with some marginal shooting improvement. At 6'6", 235 pounds, he's a long, physical ball-handler who also averaged 10.9 boards, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals.
Nos. 40-31: Bronny's Tier
40. London Johnson (G League Ignite, PG, 2004)
With Scoot Henderson gone, Ignite's ball goes to Johnson full-time. He handles it with an effective mix of hesitations and burst for creation and penetration. He excels at scoring in the lane and making athletic plays around the basket. But as a second-year point guard for Ignite, the bar will be higher with regard to his playmaking and shooting development, areas he looked more confident in during Nike Hoop Summit practices.
39. Sean Stewart (Duke, PF/C, Freshman)
Stewart might not be one-and-done, but NBA scouts may still detect valued defensive versatility tied to his movement at 6'9", plus enticing fluidity/coordination with his face-up offense outside the paint.
38. Robert Dillingham (Kentucky, PG/SG, Freshman)
With DJ Wagner expected to run Kentucky's offense, Dillingham will play to his strengths as a shot-creator, shot-maker and instant-offense spark. There are obvious questions that come with a 6'1", below-the-rim scorer, so limiting the wild shot selection and competing defensively should be individual priorities to maximize his draft stock.
37. Omaha Biliew (Iowa State, SF/PF, Freshman)
Biliew had a tough time at the U19 World Cup, where he averaged 2.7 fouls in just 12 minutes a game. He didn't look like a one-and-done freshman, but we've still seen enough of the 6'8", 215-pound forward over the years impacting games with his tools and intensity while delivering enticing flashes of face-up scoring and shot-making. Still, depending on his role and adaptability at Iowa State, Biliew could look like more of a multiyear college player.
36. Bronny James (USC, SG, Freshman)
James checks a coveted mix of boxes with translatable shooting and IQ for smart ball-moving and defensive anticipation. The question is whether he'll be a tough-enough creator and two-point scorer to offer more on-ball value. Regardless, there should be interest in his three-and-D package and intangibles, a combination that hints at a high floor. Given his consistent development at Sierra Canyon and his play at All-Star events, this year's bright spotlight doesn't seem likely to negatively affect him.
35. Reece Beekman (Virginia, PG, Senior)
Though Beekman's scoring limitations are evident, NBA teams could still find use for a high-IQ passer with special defensive instincts. Making one more jump as a shooter could be enough for interest to spike.
34. Trey Alexander (Creighton, SG, Junior)
Alexander shot 45.4 percent on spot-ups, 44.8 percent off screens and 42.4 percent on pull-ups. Shooting versatility and an outstanding 6'10" wingspan could help teams look past any athletic limitations.
33. Zvonimir Ivisic (Studentski Centar, C, 2003)
At 7'2", Ivisic made some eye-opening plays at the U20 European Championships with his shooting, ball-handling, mobility and vertical pop for finishing and rim protection. He hit 11 threes in seven games, including some off the dribble, while also demonstrating some grab-and-go ability and blocking 3.4 shots in just 19.4 minutes. A larger role this year in the Adriatic League could lead to some wild highlights and a big spike in 2024 draft buzz.
32. Ajay Mitchell (Santa Barbara, PG, Junior)
Mitchell will be one of the nation's tougher covers off the dribble due to his clever handle, shiftiness and floater. He was a highly efficient isolation scorer, despite a jumper that still wasn't dependable. An excellent shot-creator, passer and finisher, Mitchell could be a consistent three-ball away from emerging as a first-round prospect.
31. Bobi Klintman (Cairns Taipans, PF, 2003)
Klintman showcased an appealing mix of shooting range and athleticism around the basket in limited minutes for Wake Forest. He'll suit up next season in Australia, hoping for a bigger role and more opportunities to put the ball down and build on his shot-making.
Nos. 30-21: Judah Mintz Has One Job
30. Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana, SF, Freshman)
Mgbako will have to sell teams on his combination of 6'8" size and shot-making. He lacks burst and versatility, so he won't have much margin for error, but his positional tools and shooting remain interesting.
29. Xavier Booker (Michigan State, PF/C, Freshman)
Booker's 7'4" wingspan, athleticism around the rim and shooting flashes will instantly pop at Michigan State. He was a late-bloomer in high school who has more to prove with his consistency at both ends and motor, though next-level talent and an NBA fit are easy to spot.
28. Tristan da Silva (Colorado, PF, Senior)
At 6'8", da Silva turned into an efficient shot-maker, finishing last season shooting 40.4 percent off the catch, 45.7 percent on pull-ups and 54.8 percent on post-ups. He looked fluid using ball-handling and body control to attack closeouts. His skill level is seemingly reaching a point that may help scouts forget about his athletic question marks and defensive upside.
27. Cody Williams (Colorado, SF, Freshman)
Williams was up and down last month at the U19 World Cup, where he showed impressive driving ability and finishing touch, but also some issues with his creation, shooting and awareness. He's still flashed enough shot-making to remain positive, and for a 6'9" freshman with wing skills, scouts figure to be patient with his development.
26. Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)
Cadeau's 6'0" size and athletic limitations seem likely to divide scouts. But passing typically translates, and there may not be a more masterful facilitator in this year's class. His value revolves around creating easy shots for teammates with hit-aheads in transition, pick-and-roll dimes and quick decisions, and though he'd help himself by shooting threes at a respectable clip, he can still find ways to score with his craftiness, IQ and touch.
25. Baba Miller (Florida State, SF, Sophomore)
After a quiet freshman season, Miller bounced back at the U19 World Cup and came up big with clutch baskets in the gold-medal game for Spain. While the idea of a 6'11" wing was always appealing, it came to life in Debrecen, as he looked more comfortable attacking through defenses and knocking down threes. Some blame for last season's struggles could be tied to a 16-game suspension that delayed his start, but the bar will be higher this year, as scouts will demand more consistency with his shot-making and impact.
24. Izan Almansa (G League Ignite, PF/C, 2005)
Despite just turning 18 years old last month, Almansa earned MVP honors of the U19 World Cup, leading Spain to gold with his short-range scoring, motor and toughness. Though not the most creative or versatile NBA prospect, Almansa consistently earned himself buckets with timing, off-ball reads and good hands around the basket. He did deliver some encouraging flashes of face-up drives and accurate free-throw shooting, potential indicators of more modern scoring to unlock.
23. Trevon Brazile (Arkansas, PF/C, Junior)
Brazile had NBA scouts' attention last year before tearing an ACL nine games in. We'll need to learn more about his availability and level of explosiveness, but before the injury, he delivered some elite finishing and promising signs of capable shooting.
22. Judah Mintz (Syracuse, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Mintz made a strong impression last year with his aggression attacking the rim, passing, mid-range game and defensive playmaking. Scouts still had a tough time fully buying into a 172-pound guard who doesn't shoot threes, so his personal objective this season should be clear. Improved range will be his x-factor.
21. Jared McCain (Duke, SG, Freshman)
McCain's shooting should earn him minutes and NBA fans. He's one of his class' top shot-makers, and he adds intangibles with his IQ and competitiveness. Creating and finishing inside the arc will be his challenge as a 6'3", below-the-rim athlete.
Nos. 20-11: A UCLA Center and a Duke Freshman
20. Melvin Ajinca (Saint Quentin, SG, 2004)
After leading Saint Quentin to a 25-9 record in LNB Pro B, Ajinca went off this month at the U19 World Cup, finishing the tournament second in scoring. At 6'8", he shot 48.9 percent on 6.4 three-point attempts per game, showcasing the type of positional size and shot-making that's sure to draw NBA attention in Pro A this season. Though not the shiftiest or most creative, confident shooting and physical driving and defense help Ajinca stand out as a clear NBA prospect.
19. Aday Mara (Zaragoza, C, 2005)
With 7'3" size, a high skill level in the paint and some vertical pop for finishing, Mara can be a high-percentage inside scorer as a lob target and post player. Occasional flashes of shooting can be eye-opening as well. There are just translation questions about a 243-pound center who doesn't move well away from the basket.
18. Alex Sarr (Perth Wildcats, PF/C, 2005)
Leaping ability, a 7'5" wingspan and foot speed create serious defensive potential for Sarr, who left Overtime Elite to play in Australia. He's made attempts to show off some shooting range, but at this stage, his value revolves around picking up easy baskets, shot-blocking and guarding in space. Building on the flashes of spot-up threes and fluid face-up drives will turn Sarr into one of the draft's more coveted bigs.
17. Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor, SG, Freshman)
Walter comes off as a pro scorer with his confident shot-making and ability to use his size and length on lane finishes. Baylor adding Jayden Nunn and RayJ Dennis will limit the freshman's creation opportunities and rhythm, but his two-way talent may be obvious enough that scouts won't require consistent production for a first-round grade.
16. Adem Bona (UCLA, C, Sophomore)
Bona should build a first-round case around his defensive upside and motor for picking up easy baskets. Any signs of offensive development will be considered a bonus. Teams will covet his pick-and-roll defense, court/airspace coverage, finishing activity and off-ball impact.
15. Kyle Filipowski (Duke, PF, Sophomore)
Filipowski could have had first-round suitors in 2023, but he'll be back at Duke with a goal of improving his three-point shooting, scoring efficiency and rim protection. At 7'0", the potential to stretch the floor, attack closeouts, create from the post and slide defensively could lead to some dominant performances and draft buzz again.
14. Thierry Darlan (G League Ignite, SG/SF, 2004)
The G League could expose Darlan as too raw for the 2024 draft, but it's also a strong setting for the 19-year-old to familiarize himself with NBA-caliber teammates, opponents, coaches and plays. He's delivered some incredibly enticing flashes of pull-up shooting and passing for a 6'6" guard or wing with a 7'1" wingspan. Prone to forcing tough shots, turning the ball over or losing focus defensively, Darlan will need to maintain a certain level of efficiency this year to prevent lottery teams from picturing too daunting of a project.
13. Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky, C, Freshman)
A foot fracture suddenly has to be taken into the scouting equation with Bradshaw, who may miss the start of the season. Injury aside, the 7-footer possesses a potentially valuable mix of shooting touch and shot-blocking tools. He tends to settle for lower-percentage shots, but Bradshaw remains capable of hitting tough jumpers, an uncommon skill for a rim protector. Now the big question asks how long he'll take to return and get comfortable.
12. Zaccharie Risacher (JL Bourg, SF/PF, 2005)
Risacher earned attention in Pro A and Euroleague with his athleticism, 6'9" size and flashes of shot-making and passing. He handles the ball fluidly for an 18-year-old with a body that looks like it could fill out into a power forward's. But it's tough to see translatable creation in the short term, and he struggled in the last two big scouting events at the Nike Hoop Summit and U19 World Cup. Playing with a new team this year that will presumably offer a bigger role, Risacher will still be one of the biggest draws overseas due to the appeal of a potential jumbo wing with a shoot-dribble-pass skill set.
11. Caleb Foster (Duke, PG/SG, Freshman)
With Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach back at Duke, Foster may have trouble building a 2024 draft case coming off the bench. It may be safer to project a 2025 lottery pick, but the big board accounts for long-term potential regardless of draft year, and Foster's 6'5" size, creativity and shot-making fuel dangerous scoring potential. He's not as convincing of a facilitator, but providing instant offense with relative efficiency—and showing some signs of effective playmaking—could sway teams to reach early next June, even if his production fluctuates in Duke's loaded rotation.
10. Kel'el Ware (Indiana, C, Sophomore)
Kel'el Ware has questions to answer, and a new roster, coach and role could help the sophomore reignite his draft stock.
He won't be playing behind veteran bigs with Indiana the way he did for Oregon. He'll get Trayce Jackson-Davis' touches, which should give Ware an opportunity to show off his post game, touch, shooting range, passing and IQ.
At 7'1", he'll still add the most value with his finishing and rim protection. Ware can reach high points above the rim for lobs, putbacks and blocks. He has the mobility and length to be an excellent pick-and-roll defender. But based on high school tape and brief flashes last season, Ware clearly has more skill to offer, particularly with his shot-making around the key and potential to eventually stretch the floor from three.
His stock will take a hit if questions about his motor resurface under coach Mike Woodson.
9. Tyrese Proctor (Duke, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Tyrese Proctor started to look far more comfortable with his creation and shooting midway through January. And now there are breakout expectations after his decision to return for a sophomore season in which he'll be around the same age (turns 20 in April) as many freshmen.
Over his last 14 games, Proctor averaged 4.3 assists to 1.8 turnovers while hitting 39.5 percent of his threes. The flashes of creation were there as well, as the 6'5" ball-handler pulled off some slick moves to separate.
Lacking strength and athleticism, he'll have to finish more efficiently, and for an outstanding free-throw shooter (87.1 percent), 70 attempts in 36 games was too low.
But for a 19-year-old, Proctor's smooth game off the dribble, shot-making and passing IQ have scouts' attention. Some improvements to his body and general execution should send him up boards into the lottery mix.
8. Stephon Castle (Connecticut, SG, Freshman)
Stephon Castle will fill in for lottery pick Jordan Hawkins, but he'll offer more size, creation and playmaking.
He's not the quickest or most explosive, but Castle compensates with positional height, the ability to play through contact and enough shot-making skill to hit contested pull-ups and step-backs.
There is some point-wing in his game as well, with Castle often able to showcase live-dribble passing and setup ability that highlights lead-guard potential.
Avoiding concerns about decision-making and the ability to separate will be key for Castle, who can seemingly operate in slow motion or with nonchalance.
7. Donovan Clingan (Connecticut, C, Sophomore)
At some point, scouts won't care so much about Donovan Clingan lacking a modernized offensive skill set. They'll put stock into his impact, outrageous production and the likelihood that his signature strengths can translate, based on how effective his 7'2", 265-pound frame, mobility and instincts can be for interior scoring, putting back misses and rim protection.
Though he only played 13.1 minutes for the national champions last season, his 14.3 block percentage and 19.9 offensive rebounding percentage would both rank as some of the highest numbers put up among recent draft picks. Clingan optimizes his massive size and movement with outstanding timing and anticipation.
And though not a ball-handler, shooter or notable passer, he'll still offer value offensively as a finisher and cleanup man. Clingan uses his enormous frame to shield defenders, and he has a good feel for making the right reads off rolls, dives and dunker's spot catches.
Adama Sanogo's departure opens a door for a major sophomore breakout.
6. Isaiah Collier (USC, PG, Freshman)
Isaiah Collier finished the McDonald's All American week and Nike Hoop Summit with a new case for top guard prospect in the class.
He's well-rounded, offering a balanced mix of athletic ability, scoring and playmaking, with the latter separating Collier from the other ball-handlers projected near the top of the 2024 draft.
A strong live-dribble passer, he'll operate as USC's primary setup man, though his decision-making and turnovers can be problematic.
Collier is tough attacking the basket, using strength to finish through contact.
His shot is improving, but he doesn't get much elevation on his jumper, and his free-throw numbers have always been shaky. Shooting will be an important swing skill that factors into his draft stock and upside.
In the meantime, he'll make his mark on games by putting pressure on the rim and facilitating.
5. Elmarko Jackson (Kansas, PG, Freshman)
In a class lacking high-level shot-creators, Elmarko Jackson could emerge as the most dangerous with his handle and burst.
He offers exciting on-ball upside as a solidly-built, 6'4" point guard with speed and shiftiness to get to his spots and make plays as a driver, pull-up shooter and playmaker. Though his quick-twitch movement and explosion help set him apart, he's made strides with his poise and pace, showing promising development orchestrating in the half-court.
His athleticism is also functional for off-ball finishing, as he's often creating highlights with his bounce for cuts or putbacks.
But scouts will be drawn to his scoring and passing, and he'll presumably have to sell them in a bench spark role behind Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr.
4. Justin Edwards (Kentucky, SF, Freshman)
Justin Edwards' athleticism, motor and 6'8" wing size should consistently generate highlight finishes, putbacks, steals and blocks. Tools, mobility and energy for off-ball scoring and defense create a high floor.
Offensively, he'll play more of a spot-up role with capable shooting range and mid-range touch, slashing and cutting ability. Edwards just scored 23 points in the GLOBL JAM final against Canada, relying mostly on straight-line driving, catch-and-shoot chances and offensive rebounding.
His archetype currently projects to look more like a complementary option than a lead option, though he doesn't need on-ball reps and dribbles to generate scoring chances.
He could get caught standing around too often, and he's still relatively basic with his creation and playmaking, which could worry scouts if his three-point percentage disappoints this season. Edwards also turns 20 in December, making him a year older than most freshmen.
3. D.J. Wagner (Kentucky, PG, Freshman)
Highly touted through four years of high school, DJ Wagner is likely the most well-scouted incoming freshman. He hasn't made the physical developments you'd want in a top prospect, with Kentucky listing him at 6'3", 175 pounds, but his sharp skill level, improving shot-making, competitiveness, maturity and production have continued to stand out since 2020.
Wagner just averaged 14.0 points and 4.8 assists for Kentucky through four GLOBL JAM wins. There isn't anyone better in his class at getting to spots, using his handle and change of direction to slice through defenses and create finishing angles at the basket. Despite not being blessed with Scoot Henderson-like explosion or strength, he's an outstanding driver who compensates for limited tools/athleticism with a strong layup package and touch shots.
Wagner has demonstrated persuasive shooting ability as well, even if inconsistency has affected his percentages over the years. Scouts will hold him to a higher standard moving forward, but at 18 years old, not turning 19 until next May, the eye test on his pull-up and set threes still feels promising.
How effective Wagner is at balancing scoring with playmaking will be key for his draft stock. He's wired to shot-hunt first and pass second, which may concern scouts who worry about his scoring translation due to his underwhelming tools and athleticism.
2. Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite, SG/SF, 2004)
A 6'10" wing with a shoot-dribble-pass skill set, Matas Buzelis owns a valued archetype with the type of versatility that screams high floor and high ceiling.
At his size, his shot-making often pops as the most bankable NBA skill, as Buzelis has demonstrated an impressive comfort level spotting up for threes, pulling up into jumpers, releasing off screens and using floaters. His game is suited for on- and off-ball scoring. Ignite coaches figure to test his creation, as Buzelis has flashed promising glimpses of using his handle to get to spots and footwork to separate into step-backs or fallaways.
As his body has grown, his athleticism has seemingly improved too. Buzelis even finished third in the NIBC in blocks per game, tapping into some easy bounce to contest shots.
Buzelis isn't the most physical, and G Leaguers figure to expose his lack of strength at both ends of the floor. He'll want to show NBA teams he can handle defensive pressure and guard more explosive wings.
1. Ron Holland (G League Ignite, SF, 2005)
Without an obvious No. 1 overall talent, sure-thing bets currently look more attractive. There is a level of certainty tied to Ron Holland's 6'8" positional size, athleticism, motor, defense, passing and production in every setting.
But his shot-creation and shot-making have shown gradual improvement since his sophomore year in high school, and he'll play his entire year for Ignite at 18 years old. He should have an excellent opportunity in the G League to add more on-ball reps and continue evolving, from a complementary scorer into a lead option.
He's still at his best right now pushing in transition, attacking closeouts and getting downhill, finishing in the lane. He combines aggression with sharp off-the-dribble footwork and a nose for finding the right angles at the rim.
Holland's defensive ceiling is tremendous, thanks to a motor that optimizes his speed and quickness. He erases shots at the basket in transition and makes it difficult for opposing wings to create much separation in the half court.
Whether he sticks at No. 1 will likely come down to his shooting—and how far away he winds up looking to being average to above average spotting up from three.
Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports, Sports-Reference.com