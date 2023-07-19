2024 NBA Draft Top-50 Big Board: Bronny James Projects Outside First Round

4 of 14

20. Melvin Ajinca (Saint Quentin, SG, 2004)

After leading Saint Quentin to a 25-9 record in LNB Pro B, Ajinca went off this month at the U19 World Cup, finishing the tournament second in scoring. At 6'8", he shot 48.9 percent on 6.4 three-point attempts per game, showcasing the type of positional size and shot-making that's sure to draw NBA attention in Pro A this season. Though not the shiftiest or most creative, confident shooting and physical driving and defense help Ajinca stand out as a clear NBA prospect.

19. Aday Mara (Zaragoza, C, 2005)

With 7'3" size, a high skill level in the paint and some vertical pop for finishing, Mara can be a high-percentage inside scorer as a lob target and post player. Occasional flashes of shooting can be eye-opening as well. There are just translation questions about a 243-pound center who doesn't move well away from the basket.

18. Alex Sarr (Perth Wildcats, PF/C, 2005)

Leaping ability, a 7'5" wingspan and foot speed create serious defensive potential for Sarr, who left Overtime Elite to play in Australia. He's made attempts to show off some shooting range, but at this stage, his value revolves around picking up easy baskets, shot-blocking and guarding in space. Building on the flashes of spot-up threes and fluid face-up drives will turn Sarr into one of the draft's more coveted bigs.

17. Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor, SG, Freshman)

Walter comes off as a pro scorer with his confident shot-making and ability to use his size and length on lane finishes. Baylor adding Jayden Nunn and RayJ Dennis will limit the freshman's creation opportunities and rhythm, but his two-way talent may be obvious enough that scouts won't require consistent production for a first-round grade.

16. Adem Bona (UCLA, C, Sophomore)

Bona should build a first-round case around his defensive upside and motor for picking up easy baskets. Any signs of offensive development will be considered a bonus. Teams will covet his pick-and-roll defense, court/airspace coverage, finishing activity and off-ball impact.

15. Kyle Filipowski (Duke, PF, Sophomore)

Filipowski could have had first-round suitors in 2023, but he'll be back at Duke with a goal of improving his three-point shooting, scoring efficiency and rim protection. At 7'0", the potential to stretch the floor, attack closeouts, create from the post and slide defensively could lead to some dominant performances and draft buzz again.

14. Thierry Darlan (G League Ignite, SG/SF, 2004)

The G League could expose Darlan as too raw for the 2024 draft, but it's also a strong setting for the 19-year-old to familiarize himself with NBA-caliber teammates, opponents, coaches and plays. He's delivered some incredibly enticing flashes of pull-up shooting and passing for a 6'6" guard or wing with a 7'1" wingspan. Prone to forcing tough shots, turning the ball over or losing focus defensively, Darlan will need to maintain a certain level of efficiency this year to prevent lottery teams from picturing too daunting of a project.

13. Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky, C, Freshman)

A foot fracture suddenly has to be taken into the scouting equation with Bradshaw, who may miss the start of the season. Injury aside, the 7-footer possesses a potentially valuable mix of shooting touch and shot-blocking tools. He tends to settle for lower-percentage shots, but Bradshaw remains capable of hitting tough jumpers, an uncommon skill for a rim protector. Now the big question asks how long he'll take to return and get comfortable.

12. Zaccharie Risacher (JL Bourg, SF/PF, 2005)

Risacher earned attention in Pro A and Euroleague with his athleticism, 6'9" size and flashes of shot-making and passing. He handles the ball fluidly for an 18-year-old with a body that looks like it could fill out into a power forward's. But it's tough to see translatable creation in the short term, and he struggled in the last two big scouting events at the Nike Hoop Summit and U19 World Cup. Playing with a new team this year that will presumably offer a bigger role, Risacher will still be one of the biggest draws overseas due to the appeal of a potential jumbo wing with a shoot-dribble-pass skill set.

11. Caleb Foster (Duke, PG/SG, Freshman)

With Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach back at Duke, Foster may have trouble building a 2024 draft case coming off the bench. It may be safer to project a 2025 lottery pick, but the big board accounts for long-term potential regardless of draft year, and Foster's 6'5" size, creativity and shot-making fuel dangerous scoring potential. He's not as convincing of a facilitator, but providing instant offense with relative efficiency—and showing some signs of effective playmaking—could sway teams to reach early next June, even if his production fluctuates in Duke's loaded rotation.