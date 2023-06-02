Bills' Damar Hamlin Launching Tour to Teach CPR Training, Give AEDs to Youth Programs

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Six months after CPR saved his life, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will travel the United States to help others learn about resuscitation.

Hamlin's CPR Tour, led by his Chasing M's Foundation, will involve CPR training and the distribution of AEDs for youth sports and community groups when the tour begins in Buffalo on Saturday.

"My charity is a blessing and an unexpected life mission," Hamlin wrote on the Chasing M's Foundation's GoFundMe page. "We're humbled and proud to have the chance to use these funds to give back - and lift up others."

Hamlin's foundation, originally established to support a local toy drive, went viral after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. Hamlin spent multiple days in critical condition in the hospital, while more than $9 million of donations poured in over the next month.

The Chasing M's Foundation recently became a verified 501(c)(3) charity, meaning that all donations made after January 2 are tax-deductible. Hamlin said the funds would now be used to "raise awareness of the need for CPR training and AEDs and encourage young people to live their dreams."

Hamlin, who is working toward returning to the NFL, has been actively advocating for CPR education and AED access during his recovery. In addition to the CPR Tour, his efforts have included a partnership with the American Heart Association and a trip to urge Congress to pass a bill increasing the number of AEDs available on school campuses.