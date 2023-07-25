Bronny James in Stable Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During USC Practice

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

USC signee Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest during a practice session Monday.

His representatives said in a statement the 18-year-old, who's the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.

