    Bronny James in Stable Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During USC Practice

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 25, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 8: Bronny James #6 of Team USA looks on during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    USC signee Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest during a practice session Monday.

    His representatives said in a statement the 18-year-old, who's the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: <a href="https://t.co/5z9F2qAWP0">pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0</a>

