The Perfect Move for Every 1st Place Team at 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Per the tried and true logic of "that's just the way the world works," there are good odds that none of the first-place teams in Major League Baseball will get exactly what they want at the trade deadline.

But since that doesn't mean they can't dream, we've highlighted one move each of six might make that would be absolutely perfect.

The idea was to look for perfectly round pegs (i.e., really good and seemingly available players) for perfectly round holes (i.e., teams' problem areas) and imagine what a trade could look like. As always, Baseball Trade Values' trade simulator was helpful to the latter end.

A quick word of warning: don't expect to see any Shohei Ohtani proposals. The Los Angeles Angels probably aren't going to make the playoffs, but once can imagine that victories in five out of seven games and an overall winning record have owner Arte Moreno feeling optimistic anyway.