Ranking Cubs SP Marcus Stroman's Potential Landing Spots amid Trade Rumors

0 of 6

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

It's unclear whether the Chicago Cubs will sell at Major League Baseball's Aug. 1 deadline, but they'll have one of the market's top trade chips if they do.

That would be Marcus Stroman. Already a two-time All-Star, the 32-year-old is mounting a run at the National League Cy Young Award in 2023. He boasts a 3.09 ERA through 122.1 innings, with his 3.3 wins above replacement ranking second among NL hurlers.

Alas, it's been in service of a Cubs squad that's 45-51 and 8.5 games out of first place in the NL Central. Hence the near-constant trade buzz and reported interest from three teams.

Yet the situation does come with strings attached. Stroman is still owed about another $10 million out of the $25 million he's making this year, and chances are he'll test free agency this winter rather than exercise a $21 million player option for 2024. This makes it tricky to determine the right-hander's trade value.

With help from Baseball Trade Values' trade simulator, we nonetheless did what we could in assessing the 10 best fits for Stroman and what five of them could hypothetically offer for him.