Re-Grading Biggest Trades, Free-Agent Signings of 2023 NFL Offseason

10 of 10

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Versatile defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the third-ranked player on the B/R free-agency big board, waited until March 20 to sign with the Detroit Lions. It was a strong signing for a Detroit team that ranked 30th in pass defense last season, and a big reason why they landed a B+ for their offseason moves leading up to the draft.

Gardner-Johnson proved to be a valuable chess piece both with the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles. Capable of playing safety or in the slot, he was productive in both roles.

Gardner-Johnson allowed an opposing passer rating of 67.7 in 2021 and 78.4 this past season. He registered three interceptions with the Saints two years ago and tied for the league lead with six last season.

The 25-year-old is already proving to be valuable with the Lions and brought a welcome energy to OTAs and minicamp.

"He's got a contagious energy," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. "... In turn, that just spills out into the offense, or your teammates, and you can't help the level of intensity, just, it raises."

Addressing the secondary by signing Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Cameron Sutton also allowed the Lions to take more of a best-player-available approach during the draft instead of reaching on defensive backs with their two first-round picks.

One can question the value of drafting a running back and an off-ball linebacker on opening night, but Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell should help the Lions push for the postseason right away.

The only real negative here is that Gardner-Johnson's one-year, $6.5 million deal could send him back to the open market in 2024.

Grade: A-

*Contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.

