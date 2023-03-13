2023 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades: Analyzing Tampering Period Moves

0 of 8

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The madness of NFL free agency has begun—sort of.

Technically speaking, NFL teams aren't allowed to sign free agents until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. But free agency effectively began Monday at noon with the opening of the "legal tampering" period.

Prior to the institution of the legal tampering period, teams tampered illegally. All. The. Time. That's the only way to explain how a five-year contract would get signed five minutes after free agency opened. Rather than crack down on those shenanigans, the NFL created a two-day window where teams and player reps (but not the players themselves) can negotiate contract terms. Those deals can then be signed Wednesday.

Once the tampering period opened, it didn't take long for teams and players to start agreeing to deals. Before that, there was a trade involving a six-time Pro Bowler, another involving the first overall pick and a massive extension for a young defensive tackle.

As is the case every year, some of the contracts signed in 2023 free agency will turn out to be bargains. Others will be boondoggles. Most will fall somewhere in between.

And as is also the case every year, Bleacher Report will be there the whole way, offering grades and takes as to which contracts will fall in each category.