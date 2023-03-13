2023 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades: Analyzing Tampering Period MovesMarch 13, 2023
2023 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades: Analyzing Tampering Period Moves
The madness of NFL free agency has begun—sort of.
Technically speaking, NFL teams aren't allowed to sign free agents until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. But free agency effectively began Monday at noon with the opening of the "legal tampering" period.
Prior to the institution of the legal tampering period, teams tampered illegally. All. The. Time. That's the only way to explain how a five-year contract would get signed five minutes after free agency opened. Rather than crack down on those shenanigans, the NFL created a two-day window where teams and player reps (but not the players themselves) can negotiate contract terms. Those deals can then be signed Wednesday.
Once the tampering period opened, it didn't take long for teams and players to start agreeing to deals. Before that, there was a trade involving a six-time Pro Bowler, another involving the first overall pick and a massive extension for a young defensive tackle.
As is the case every year, some of the contracts signed in 2023 free agency will turn out to be bargains. Others will be boondoggles. Most will fall somewhere in between.
And as is also the case every year, Bleacher Report will be there the whole way, offering grades and takes as to which contracts will fall in each category.
49ers Sign DT Javon Hargrave
Contract Terms: Four years, $84 million, $40 million guaranteed.
The San Francisco 49ers were throttled by the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's NFC Championship Game. On Monday, the Niners exacted a measure of revenge by poaching an important member of Philly's vaunted defensive line.
The 49ers agreed to terms with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave on a four-year, $84 million contract that included $40 million in guarantees, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 30-year-old Hargrave was a Pro Bowler in 2021, but his 2022 campaign was even better. He racked up 60 total tackles and a career-high 11 sacks.
Paying that kind of money to a player who is on the wrong side of 30 and never had even eight sacks in a season prior to last year is a risky proposition. But Hargrave was excellent for the Eagles in each of the past two seasons. Combining him and superstar edge-rusher Nick Bosa could offer San Francisco a formidable inside-outside one-two punch.
Grade: C+
Patriots Trade TE Jonnu Smith to Falcons
Patriots Get: 2023 seventh-round pick
Falcons Get: TE Jonnu Smith
The New England Patriots headed into Monday with a number of prominent players set to hit free agency. They kicked off the week freeing up more cap space with which to sign them.
Ahead of the legal tampering period, New England traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Salary dump said what?
Smith's time in Beantown was a disaster. After signing a four-year, $50 million contract with the Pats back in 2021, he caught only 55 passes over the last two years combined. Smith failed to clear 300 receiving yards in either of his seasons in New England and scored only one touchdown.
That the Patriots were willing to eat a $12.8 million dead cap hit just to clear $4.4 million off their books shows just how awful Smith was over the past two years. But Smith is only 27, and at his best, he's an athletic, field-stretching type who can give a Falcons offense short on passing-game talent another weapon.
For a seventh-round pick and with Smith restructuring his contract, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, it's a low-risk acquisition for Atlanta.
Grade: B (Falcons); C- (Patriots)
Patriots Re-Sign CB Jonathan Jones
Contract Terms: Two years, $20 million, $13 million guaranteed
The New England Patriots have a long and storied history of turning undrafted free agent cornerbacks into quality starters. But while Malcolm Butler and J.C. Jackson wound up leaving, the Patriots were able to keep their latest surprise star in the fold this time.
The Patriots are "expected to re-sign" cornerback Jonathan Jones on a two-year deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
After playing the slot for most of his career, Jones moved out to the boundary last year and responded with arguably the best season of his career. He racked up a career-high four interceptions and had 69 total tackles.
Jones' play tailed off late last season as bigger wide receivers began taking advantage of his 5'10" frame, but he remains a very good defensive back who's capable of playing both inside and outside. Bringing Jones back on a two-year deal at a reasonable amount is an excellent deal.
Sometimes the best thing you can do is retain your own players.
Grade: A
Bears Sign LB T.J. Edwards
Contract Terms: Three years, $19.5 million, $12 million guaranteed.
The Chicago Bears entered free agency with more cap space than any team in the league. It didn't take general manager Ryan Poles long to start spending that cash.
The Bears agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards on a three year, $19.5 million pact, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $12 million in guarantees.
Last year with the Eagles, Edwards had the best season of his career, piling up a career-high 159 total tackles. His 10 tackles for loss were as many as he had in the first three seasons of his career combined.
Edwards might not be an elite talent, but he's an athletic linebacker who's capable of staying on the field in sub-packages. After trading Roquan Smith last year, off-ball linebacker was a glaring need in Chicago.
Adding a solid three-down starter for $6.5 million per season was an excellent move.
Grade: A
Falcons Re-Sign OG Chris Lindstrom
Contract Terms: Five years, $105 million
Sometimes, the best thing that a team can do in free agency is keep the band together by retaining their own players. Just before the legal tampering period opened, the Atlanta Falcons did just that—with a huge financial commitment to a key offensive lineman.
Per Schefter, the Falcons agreed to terms on a massive five-year, $105 million extension with guard Chris Lindstrom. The 26-year-old has started every game for the Falcons and now becomes the NFL's highest-paid guard.
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talked Lindstrom up while talking to reporters back in January.
"Chris is such a technician and a lot of the stuff in there about hand placement and where it's at -- that one right there, you're out in space or whatever the optics of it is, but Chris does a nice job," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said in January. "He works really hard on his craft; he's got quick hands, and you see the way that he punches. He plays the right way, and his hands are usually inside."
$21 million is a lot to pay any interior lineman. But Lindstrom is an excellent guard entering the prime of his career. And if the Falcons weren't willing to break the bank for him, another team likely would have.
Grade: B
Falcons Sign DT David Onyemata
Contract Terms: Three years, $35 million, $24.5 million guaranteed
The Atlanta Falcons have apparently taken the "you can't take it with you" philosophy toward free agency. Because after trading for Jonnu Smith and re-upping Chris Lindstrom, the Falcons still weren't done.
Per Schefter and Mike Garafalo of NFL.com, the Falcons have agreed to terms on a three-year, $35 million pact with defensive tackle David Onyemata. The new deal for the 30-year-old includes $24.5 million in guarantees.
Onyemata isn't a household name, but he has quietly been a quality tackle in recent years—in two of the past three seasons, he has amassed at least 40 tackles and five sacks, including 43 stops and five sacks in 2022.
An argument can be made that this is a bit of an overpay, and the Falcons now have a lot of cap space tied up on the interior of the defensive line—upwards of $30 million in average annual salary.
But after ranking 27th in run defense last year, the Falcons needed to get better in the trenches.
Signing Onyemata is a step in that direction.
Grade: B-
Broncos Sign OG Ben Powers
Contract Terms: Four years, $52 million, $28.5 million guaranteed
The 2022 season was a miserable one for the Denver Broncos—in part because of an offensive line that surrendered a league-high 63 sacks.
In the early hours of the legal tampering period, the Broncos made a major financial commitment to improving that line.
As reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos agreed to terms on a four-year contract with veteran guard Ben Powers that includes $28.5 million in guarantees. The 26-year-old played almost 1,100 snaps last season (per PFF) for the Baltimore Ravens and did not allow a single sack.
Powers was stellar in pass protection last year, but he wasn't nearly as stout against the run. Still, after allowing all those sacks last year the Broncos had to improve the blocking in front of Russell Wilson. And the reality is that even average offensive linemen can easily get $12 million or more per season on the open market.
It might not be a great signing. But it's a good one.
Grade: B
Weekend Moves
Life comes at you fast in the NFL, and plenty of teams didn't wait for the legal tampering period to begin before making big moves.
Here are grades for the ones that happened over the weekend.
Dolphins Trade for CB Jalen Ramsey
On Sunday, the Dolphins acquired Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, per ESPN's Adam Schefter,.
For the Dolphins, it was an opportunity to acquire an impact player. For the Rams, it was essentially a straight-up salary dump ahead of what's looking more and more like a complete rebuild.
Grade: A (Dolphins); D (Rams)
Bears Trade No. 1 Overall Pick
On Friday, the Chicago Bears dealt the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for first-round picks in 2023 and 2024, second-round picks in 2023 and 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore, per Schefter.
For the Bears, it's a massive haul that includes a new No. 1 receiver for Justin Fields. For the Panthers, it's an opportunity to have their pick of this year's prospects under center.
Grade: A (Bears); B+ (Panthers)
Commanders Extend DT DaRon Payne
After a breakout 2022 season that included a career-high 11.5 sacks, Payne inked a four-year, $90 million contract that includes $60 million in guarantees, per Schefter.
The contract saves the Commanders over $9 million against the cap after Payne was originally franchise-tagged, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, but it also means that Washington has over $40 million in average annual salary locked up in its starting defensive tackles. That's a lot of cap space to spend on the position.
Grade: B-
Jets Re-Sign LB Quincy Williams
Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets agreed to terms with linebacker Quincy Williams on a three-year, $18 million extension that includes $9 million in guarantees.
Williams isn't a star, but he has eclipsed 100 total tackles each of the last two years and is a solid compliment to C.J. Mosley inside. It's a reasonable deal for a decent starter.
Grade: B