NFL Rumors: Daron Payne, Commanders Agree to $90M Contract; Is 2nd-Highest-Paid DT

Michael Owens/Getty Images

It didn't take the Washington Commanders long to go from franchise-tagging defensive tackle Daron Payne to giving him a massive deal.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFC East team made him the highest-paid defensive tackle outside of Aaron Donald in NFL history with a four-year, $90 million contract that features $60 million in guarantees.

The Rams reworked Donald's contract ahead of the 2022 campaign and made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history:

Payne didn't clear that bar, but the Commanders still gave him quite the deal when they had the chance. ESPN's John Keim reported other teams had the opportunity to negotiate with him since the franchise tag was the non-exclusive variety, but Washington also had until July 17 to give him a long-term deal.

It did just that and now doesn't have to worry about another team swooping in with an even bigger offer it would have either had to match or pass on in exchange for two first-round draft picks.

Washington could have one of the best defensive lines in the league during the upcoming season with Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Chase Young, especially if the latter can get healthy and rediscover his previous form.

Payne helped anchor that defensive front during a breakout effort in 2022 as a Pro Bowler with 64 tackles, 11.5 sacks, five passes defended and one fumble recovery. His career high in sacks for a season was the five he posted as a rookie in 2018, but the timing of last year's effort before potential free agency couldn't have been better for the Alabama product.

He is just 25 years old and could continue to improve, especially with some of his teammates also drawing double-teams along that defensive front.

That positions him to continue building on the recent effort that landed him such a monumental contract.