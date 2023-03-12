Winners and Losers of NFL's Blockbuster Jalen Ramsey Trade

0 of 5

There has been speculation for some time that the Los Angeles Rams were headed toward a fire sale after last year's miserable Super Bowl title "defense."

On Sunday, that fire sale began in earnest.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams have shipped Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins for a third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and tight end Hunter Long.

For the Rams, this is essentially a straight-up salary dump—and an admission that the team's days as a Super Bowl contender are over. For the Dolphins, it's a big-time acquisition that bolsters the defense and signals that Miami sees itself as a legitimate threat in the AFC East. And for Ramsey, it's a change of scenery that means avoiding the rebuild in L.A. and pocketing a fat chunk of change.

It's a splash trade that will have a major impact for not just the Rams and Dolphins but across the league as well.

For some, that impact is cause for celebration.

For others, not so much.