Winners and Losers of Bears Trading 2023 NFL Draft's No. 1 Pick to Panthers

From the moment that the Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the NFL's worst record (and with it the first pick in the 2023 draft), there has been speculation that they could deal the first overall pick. After all, of all the things that went wrong in Chicago last year, the play of Justin Fields was a bright spot.

On Friday, speculation became reality—sending shockwaves across the league in the process.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears' top pick now belongs to the Carolina Panthers. In return, the Panthers surrendered first-round picks in 2023 and 2024, second-round picks in 2023 and 2025 and wide receiver DJ Moore.

The trade shakes up Round 1 of the 2023 draft in a major way, and there's no doubt that it's a big deal for both the Bears and Panthers and that we can't really grade the deal yet. It will be quite some time until we truly know who came out ahead. Much will depend on Carolina's selection at No. 1 and who the Bears use all that draft capital on.

However, while the full fallout of this megadeal may not yet be known, there are already some players and teams grinning from ear to ear.

And others who aren't quite so pleased.