2023 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Top 50 Available Players

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

45. DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

If you haven't watched the Houston Texans often in recent years, you might be unfamiliar with defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Despite playing on a terrible Houston defense last season (30th overall), Okoronkwo finished with a career-high 44 tackles, five sacks and 17 quarterback pressures.

A fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, Okoronkwo had a notable injury history before this season. He missed his entire rookie season following foot surgery and landed on injured reserve in both 2020 and 2021. He could be looking at a second straight one-year prove-it deal.

44. LB T.J. Edwards

Playing for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles certainly helped the stock of linebacker T.J. Edwards. So too does the fact that he was incredibly productive in a defense that featured a ton of talented playmakers.

Edwards started all 17 games this past season and finished with a team-high 159 tackles, two sacks and an opposing passer rating of 82.1 in coverage. While his 11 missed tackles last season are a bit concerning, Edwards should be able to step in as the centerpiece of a team's linebacker corps.

43. G Isaac Seumalo

After landing on injured reserve in both 2020 (knee) and 2021 (Lisfranc), guard Isaac Seumalo returned to start all 17 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. He was responsible for only one sack allowed and six penalties across 1,135 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Two things keep Seumalo from being ranked higher here. His injuries prior to 2022 are a bit concerning, and it's fair to wonder if he can be as efficient on an offensive line that isn't as talented as Philadelphia's.

42. DB Jimmie Ward

Versatility is the key to valuing Jimmie Ward as a top-50 free agent. The San Francisco 49ers defensive back has primarily played safety, but he stepped into the nickel corner role this past season when Tashaun Gipson emerged as a bona fide playmaker.

Despite missing five games because of hamstring and hand injuries and playing a different role, Ward finished with 50 tackles, a career-high three interceptions and a forced fumble. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 87.4 in coverage.

41. RB Miles Sanders

In another era, a Pro Bowl running back like Miles Sanders would be a clear top-10 free agent. In a different offseason, he'd at least be ranked higher than he is here. However, the 2023 draft class is incredibly deep at running back and several solid veterans—like Jamaal Williams and D'Onta Foreman—are headed to free agency, which helps to devalue Sanders.

With that said, Sanders is a dangerous dual threat who logged a career-high 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 and has 124 receptions in four seasons. He is a surefire starter and would be an upgrade for several teams. With Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs all getting the franchise tag, Sanders should be RB1 in free agency.

