Grading Every NFL Team's Offseason Before the 2023 Draft

Grading Every NFL Team's Offseason Before the 2023 DraftApril 20, 2023
The 2023 NFL offseason hasn't been quite as shocking as last year's iteration, when star players like Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Khalil Mack were traded. However, we've still seen plenty of player movement through both free agency and the trade market.
The vast majority of the top free agents have already found new homes, and many of the remaining standouts will likely wait until after next week's draft to identify their best situations. Though the draft will change a lot, we have a great idea of what all 32 rosters look like going into it.
How have teams fared through the early stages of the offseason? That's what we're here to examine. We'll grade each franchise's most significant roster and front-office moves based on factors like proven production, positional value, contract/trade value and any relevant corresponding losses.
Teams that appear to be headed toward a record similar to that of their 2022 seasons will receive a "C" grade, while those that significantly improved will receive higher marks. Those that lost more than they gained will land below the average line.
Arizona Cardinals
Key Additions: Head coach Jonathan Gannon, LB Kyzir White, LB Krys Barnes, WR Zach Pascal
Key Losses: Edge Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy, LB Ben Niemann, Edge J.J. Watt (retirement), DT Trysten Hill, G Cody Ford
It's been a fairly mundane offseason for the Arizona Cardinals. They added a couple of notable players, including former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White and linebacker Krys Barnes, but they also lost key contributors like Zach Allen, Ben Niemann and Byron Murphy.
Add in the fact that quarterback Kyler Murray is coming off a torn ACL, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be traded, and star safety Budda Baker wants out of Arizona—or a league-high contract for his position—and it's hard to envision the roster being better than it was a year ago.
In fact, it's probably worse.
However, this offseason will be retrospectively judged on the success of new head coach Jonathan Gannon and the decision to hire him over Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
In Philadelphia, Gannon coached a defense that was loaded with top-tier talent—and one that fell flat on the biggest stage. Anarumo, meanwhile, coached a defense that reached back-to-back AFC title games and ranked sixth in points allowed in 2022 (Philadelphia ranked eighth) despite having only one Pro Bowler (defensive end Trey Hendrickson) over the past two campaigns.
At least Arizona had the good sense to move on from Kliff Kingsbury, whose teams lacked an identity and intensity, despite just signing him to an extension last offseason.
Grade: D+
Atlanta Falcons
Key Additions: DL Calais Campbell, S Jessie Bates III, WR Mack Hollins, QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Kaden Elliss, DT David Onyemata, Edge Bud Dupree, TE Jonnu Smith, WR Scotty Miller
Key Losses: CB Isaiah Oliver, QB Marcus Mariota
If there's a complaint to be made about the Atlanta Falcons' offseason, it's that they didn't significantly upgrade the quarterback position. That said, Taylor Heinicke is an improvement over Marcus Mariota as an insurance policy, and the Falcons seem to believe in second-year man Desmond Ridder.
Atlanta had a clear plan for the rest of free agency. It lost little notable talent, with the possible exception of cornerback Isaiah Oliver, and it did a great job of beefing up its defensive front seven.
The Falcons hired former New Orleans Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to run their own unit. They also added players like defensive lineman David Onyemata, edge-rusher Bud Dupree, linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive lineman Calais Campbell.
Atlanta also grabbed offensive linemen like Ethan Greenidge and Joe Gaziano while re-signing Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi and Chris Lindstrom.
Adding players like Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller and Jonnu Smith will allow the Falcons to get an accurate read on Ridder's development. Lastly, the Falcons improved their 25th-ranked pass defense by acquiring Mike Hughes and Jessie Bates III while taking a flier on 2020 third overall pick Jeff Okudah, who came via a trade with the Detroit Lions.
Did the Falcons overpay a bit for Bates with a four-year, $64 million deal? Sure, but overpayment is often necessary when your team is coming off a modest 7-10 campaign. Atlanta will be better in 2023.
Grade: A
Baltimore Ravens
Key Additions: WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Nelson Agholor
Key Losses: G Ben Powers, TE Josh Oliver, DL Calais Campbell, S Chuck Clark
The Falcons had a strong plan for attacking the offseason. The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, have seemed virtually rudderless.
It starts with 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson. The Ravens failed to get a long-term deal done with the quarterback and used the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. Jackson has yet to sign his tender and has even requested a trade.
It must have been frustrating for Jackson, who is entering his sixth NFL season, to watch Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ink a massive five-year, $255 million extension after Year 3.
Aside from potentially alienating their star quarterback, the Ravens have also lost key players in standout guard Ben Powers and complementary tight end Josh Oliver. They traded starting safety Chuck Clark for a mere 2024 seventh-round pick as well.
Baltimore's one notable addition has been wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who came in on a one-year, $15 million deal. The Ravens have tried to spin it as an opportunistic signing.
"We're getting somebody who is ready to explode again," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters." ... It's the perfect player at the perfect time."
However, it feels like they overpaid for a 30-year-old receiver who didn't play in 2022 because of his second torn ACL. Baltimore may have done it in an effort to entice Jackson—who has long been saddled with underwhelming receiving corps—to sign. It's a risky play, given the quarterback's tenuous relationship with the franchise.
The fact that Jackson hasn't actually forced his way out of Baltimore yet is the only thing keeping this from being a failing grade.
Grade: D-
Buffalo Bills
Key Additions: RB Damien Harris, G Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty, S Taylor Rapp
Key Losses: LB Tremaine Edmunds, WR Isaiah McKenzie, G Rodger Saffold, RB Devin Singletary
The Buffalo Bills get a slight bump in their grade for doing an incredible job of retaining key players.
They restructured the contracts of linebacker Von Miller, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen. This allowed them to re-sign players like safety Jordan Poyer, edge-rusher Shaq Lawson, guard David Quessenberry and punter Sam Martin.
They also signed linebacker Matt Milano to a two-year extension.
Buffalo's losses were minimal, with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds being the one possible exception. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020. The team replaced running back Devin Singletary with Damien Harris; guard Rodger Saffold (still unsigned) with Connor McGovern; safety Jaquan Johnson with Taylor Rapp; and wideout Isaiah McKenzie with receiver/returner Deonte Harty.
On paper, Buffalo appears to be a similar team to the one we saw reach the divisional round of the playoffs in 2022. This sets the Bills up nicely to actually improve their roster during the draft.
They will have six selections, including the 27th and 59th overall picks. Buffalo may not be markedly better this season, but it should again be firmly in the AFC playoff mix. If it can nail the draft and address needs like those of a third wide receiver and a complementary pass-rusher, it may finally emerge as one of the AFC's elite.
Grade: C+
Carolina Panthers
Key Additions: Head coach Frank Reich, RB Miles Sanders, WR DJ Chark, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Adam Thielen, QB Andy Dalton
Key Losses: RB D'Onta Foreman, WR D.J. Moore, LB Cory Littleton
Everything the Carolina Panthers have done this offseason has been to support their next franchise quarterback.
They acquired the No. 1 pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears, and it's beginning to look like they'll use the selection on Bryce Young. The Alabama quarterback is only the third-ranked player at his position on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board but is a playmaker both inside and outside of the pocket.
"Young is already their guy at that No. 1 spot," ESPN's Todd McShay said on First Draft last month.
For their head coaching opening, the Panthers hire Frank Reich, who, as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, coached Carson Wentz to his lone Pro Bowl campaign in 2017,
Carolina also added offensive standouts like Miles Sanders, DJ Chark and Hayden Hurst, and it brought in seasoned vet Andy Dalton to play the mentor quarterback role.
The Panthers didn't ignore their defense, adding guys like Vonn Bell and Kamu Grugier-Hill, and their list of notable losses is pretty much limited to running back D'Onta Foreman and linebacker Cory Littleton.
The only thing keeping this from being a perfect grade is the fact that they gave up a lot to move up to No. 1 in a draft that doesn't feature a can't-miss QB prospect. Getting the top pick from Chicago cost the ninth and 61st picks this year, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and star receiver D.J. Moore.
It's a gamble, but the Panthers were wise to make it.
Grade: A-
Chicago Bears
Key Additions: WR D.J. Moore, LB T.J. Edwards, TE Robert Tonyan, LB Tremaine Edmunds, DT Andrew Billings, G Nate Davis, Edge DeMarcus Walker
Key Losses: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff
There's no such thing as a perfect NFL offseason. However, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has put together one that is close to flawless.
Chicago "earned" the No. 1 pick with a 3-14 record, and there were virtually no must-keep players in its free-agent class. Last year was the tearing-down stage of the rebuild, and Poles has done a lot to improve the roster during Stage 2.
Along with wideout D.J. Moore, the Bears have added running back D'Onta Foreman, tight end Robert Tonyan and guard Nate Davis to help support third-year quarterback Justin Fields.
A skill-position lineup of Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet, Tonyan, Foreman and Khalil Herbert seems like it'll be quite potent.
Chicago also added linebacker T.J. Edwards, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Andrew Billings and edge-rusher DeMarcus Walker to help bolster a defense that ranked dead last in points allowed last season (27.2 per game).
Poles made all of these additions while retaining a league-high $36.7 million in cap space. He can continue adding quality veterans after the draft if he so chooses.
Next week, the Bears have 10 selections, including four picks inside of the top 64. As long as Fields can make positive strides with an improved supporting cast, Chicago could challenge for a playoff spot in 2023.
Grade: A+
Cincinnati Bengals
Key Additions: OT Orlando Brown Jr., S Nick Scott, CB Sidney Jones IV, TE Irv Smith Jr.
Key Losses: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, RB Samaje Perine
The Cincinnati Bengals got a Pro Bowl offensive tackle at a fair price when they signed Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $64.1 million deal. While Brown isn't an elite pass-blocker, he's a big upgrade over Jonah Williams at left tackle.
Brown was responsible for six penalties and four sacks allowed in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. Williams was responsible for four penalties and 12 sacks allowed.
The Brown acquisition puts a positive spin on an otherwise underwhelming offseason. Cincinnati lost both starting safeties when Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III signed elsewhere. Starting tight end Hayden Hurst and starting corner Eli Apple (still unsigned) also departed.
Unlike the past two offseasons, during which Cincinnati spent big, this year was more about finding value replacements like cornerback Sidney Jones IV, safety Nick Scott and tight end Irv Smith Jr.
With quarterback Joe Burrow potentially next in line after Jalen Hurts for a big payday, exercising financial caution was the right decision by the Bengals. If they navigate the draft well, they'll be among the league's top title contenders once again.
Grade: B
Cleveland Browns
Key Additions: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Edge Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, S Juan Thornhill, WR Elijah Moore, WR Marquise Goodwin, TE Jordan Akins, DT Trysten Hill, QB Joshua Dobbs
Key Losses: RB Kareem Hunt, S John Johnson III, Edge Jadeveon Clowney, QB Jacoby Brissett
The Cleveland Browns have largely flown under the radar, but they've had a sneaky-great offseason.
Replacing defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer with more proven coaches in Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone, respectively, was a great way to start the year. They then improved their defensive front by adding the likes of Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Trysten Hill.
Safety Juan Thornhill was signed away from the reigning NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs to replace John Johnson III. Joshua Dobbs will be Deshaun Watson's backup after Jacoby Brissett departed in free agency.
Cleveland rounded out its receiving corps by signing Marquise Goodwin and tight end Jordan Akins while trading for New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore.
The Browns only moved down from the second to the third round in this year's draft to acquire Moore, which was a solid deal. They also re-signed notable contributors like center Ethan Pocic, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and linebacker Sione Takitaki.
No. 2 running back Kareem Hunt has yet to sign in free agency, but the Browns believe that his speed is "slipping," according to Terry Pluto of cleveland.com.
Cleveland's draft won't start until it selects twice in the third round, but the Browns now have no glaring weaknesses on their roster to address.
Grade: A
Dallas Cowboys
Key Additions: WR Brandin Cooks, CB Stephon Gilmore
Key Losses: TE Dalton Schultz, RB Ezekiel Elliott, G Connor McGovern, WR Noah Brown
The Dallas Cowboys' biggest free-agent focus has been re-signing their own. They deserve credit for retaining players like running back Tony Pollard (franchise tag), backup quarterback Cooper Rush, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, cornerback C.J. Goodwin, safety Donovan Wilson and pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr.
Additionally, they restructured the contract of left tackle Tyron Smith in order to keep him.
Dallas also made value trades for wideout Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Cooks was acquired for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-rounder. The Cowboys also convinced the Houston Texans to take on $6 million of his 2023 salary.
Gilmore was acquired for a 2023 fifth-round pick. He and Cooks will likely replace Anthony Brown (who remains unsigned) and Noah Brown, respectively.
Dallas now has clear needs in the 2023 draft. It has to find a complementary back to help replace Ezekiel Elliott and a starting-caliber tight end to replace Dalton Schultz. After losing guard Connor McGovern, who started 15 games in 2022, finding some offensive line depth should also be a priority.
Cooks and Gilmore project as upgrades, and if the Cowboys can fill their remaining holes in the draft, they should be a more potent team in 2023.
Grade: B-
Denver Broncos
Key Additions: Head coach Sean Payton, G Ben Powers, OT Mike McGlinchey, DL Zach Allen, RB Samaje Perine
Key Losses: DT Dre'Mont Jones, G Graham Glasgow, CB Ronald Darby
The Denver Broncos took a big swing on head coach Sean Payton this offseason, trading a 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 second-rounder to acquire his rights and a 2024 third-round selection from the New Orleans Saints.
It's a gamble but a calculated one, as Payton has a track record of successfully working with quarterbacks. He helped Drew Brees become a future Hall of Famer in New Orleans and got solid results from lesser quarterbacks like Taysom Hill (7-2 as a starting quarterback under Payton) and Jameis Winston (5-2).
The goal will be to salvage Russell Wilson, who had a career-worst 84.4 passer rating in 2022.
The Broncos lost star defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones, while starting offensive lineman Dalton Risner remains unsigned. However, they brought in some nice players in Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey, Zach Allen and complementary back Samaje Perine.
But Denver likely overpaid for McGlinchey on a five-year, $87.5 million deal. He's a strong run-blocker but is susceptible to mistakes in pass protection. He was responsible for 10 penalties and six sacks allowed last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
There's no guarantee that McGlinchey will significantly improve Wilson's protection, and after the quarterback was sacked a league-high 55 times in 2022 (tied with Justin Fields), that's a genuine concern.
Everything here comes down to Payton and his ability to return Wilson to Pro Bowl form. Acquiring Wilson cost Denver two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.
The results are pending, but given Payton's history with quarterbacks, he at least appears to be the right coach for the challenge.
Grade: B
Detroit Lions
Key Additions: S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB Cameron Sutton, G Graham Glasgow, RB David Montgomery, WR Marvin Jones Jr.
Key Losses: RB Jamaal Williams, WR DJ Chark, CB Mike Hughes, CB Jeff Okudah
The Detroit Lions made a pair of moves to help bolster a pass defense that ranked 30th in yards allowed and 31st in yards per attempt allowed (7.9) last season. They brought in safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Cameron Sutton, and each should make an immediate impact.
Gardner-Johnson and Sutton combined for 23 passes defended and nine interceptions last season. Sutton allowed an opposing passer rating of only 65.3, while Gardner-Johnson allowed an opposing passer rating of just 78.4.
Bringing back Graham Glasgow, who was a four-year starter for the Lions before departing in 2020, was a savvy move. Detroit also did well to re-sign players like linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive lineman John Cominsky, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and backup tackle Matt Nelson.
Getting a mere fifth-round pick for 2020 third overall pick Jeff Okudah is disappointing, especially after Okudah was finally healthy and flashing some promise last season (87.6 opposing passer rating). Detroit also lost a good receiver in DJ Chark, though it brought back Marvin Jones Jr., who previously spent five years with the franchise.
David Montgomery was Chicago's starting running back last year, but he's not an upgrade over Jamaal Williams, who had a league-high 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022. Montgomery, who averaged just 4.0 yards per carry and 2.0 yards before contact last season, lacks the vision and burst to be more than a serviceable complement to D'Andre Swift.
Detroit had the league's fifth-ranked scoring offense in 2022, and after a couple of key defensive additions—and hopefully, a couple more in the draft—it can be a playoff contender.
Grade: B+
Green Bay Packers
Key Additions: LS Matt Orzech, S Tarvarius Moore
Key Departures: WR Allen Lazard, TE Robert Tonyan, LB Krys Barnes, DT Jarran Reed, S Adrian Amos
The Green Bay Packers are expected to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets at some point this offseason, but the two franchises remain at odds over compensation.
"[Green Bay] wants a premium package of draft picks in exchange for [Rodgers], presumably over multiple years," Fowler said Saturday on SportsCenter. "The Jets have just been unwilling at this point to go that far."
Green Bay has largely been handcuffed in free agency because of Rodgers' contract, which includes a $58.3 million option bonus due before the start of the season. The Packers have $22.2 million in cap space, but making any sort of significant addition without knowing for sure that Rodgers will be out would be ill-advised.
The Packers' "notable" additions have been limited to long snapper Matt Orzech and safety Tarvarius Moore. Green Bay, meanwhile, has watched key contributors like Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, Jarran Reed, Adrian Amos and Krys Barnes depart in free agency.
Whether or not Rodgers is on the roster, Green Bay should turn the offense over to fourth-year quarterback Jordan Love this season. Unfortunately for Love, his supporting cast is markedly worse than the one Rodgers had in 2022.
The fact that the Packers may still get quality trade compensation for Rodgers while eating just $8.7 million in cap space—or saving $15.8 million if he's dealt after June 1—keeps Green Bay from getting a failing grade.
Grade: D-
Houston Texans
Key Additions: Head coach DeMeco Ryans, DT Sheldon Rankins, S Jimmie Ward, WR Robert Woods, TE Dalton Schultz, RB Devin Singletary, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Noah Brown, Edge Chase Winovich, DT Hassan Ridgeway, G Shaq Mason, QB Case Keenum
Key Losses: Edge Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, WR Brandin Cooks, TE Jordan Akins, WR Phillip Dorsett
It's been a strong offseason for the Houston Texans, beginning with their hiring of DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Ryans played in Houston for six seasons as a linebacker and comes from a successful San Francisco 49ers program.
The Texans have also done a good job of upgrading their roster in multiple areas. Losing players like Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Jordan Akins is disappointing, and Houston got a relatively small return for Brandin Cooks, though the receiver made it clear that he wanted out.
"I'm not going into this offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild," Cooks said in January, per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.
However, the team added a slew of starting-caliber players and high-end contributors, including Sheldon Rankins, Robert Woods, Dalton Schultz, Denzel Perryman, Shaq Mason and Jimmie Ward, who played under Ryans when he was the defensive coordinator in San Francisco.
The Texans also grabbed a tremendous veteran backup in quarterback Case Keenum, who may compete with Davis Mills for the starting job if the Texans eschew a quarterback with the second pick in the draft.
On Monday, The Athletic's Dane Brugler reported that "there isn't a unanimous belief among the Houston coaches that available quarterback will be worthy of this pick."
Perhaps Houston can trade down and land a prospect like Kentucky's Will Levis or Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, and the offseason will look a lot better than it does now. But the Texans are already a better team on paper than they were a year ago.
Grade: A-
Indianapolis Colts
Key Additions: Head coach Shane Steichen, QB Gardner Minshew, Edge Samson Ebukam, DT Taven Bryan, WR Isaiah McKenzie, K Matt Gay
Key Losses: CB Stephon Gilmore, QB Matt Ryan, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Parris Campbell, CB Brandon Facyson
The Indianapolis Colts' offseason will hinge on their ability to find their quarterback of the future with the fourth overall pick, and they may be eyeing Kentucky's Will Levis.
"Will Levis and the Colts, there is a little bit of buzz leaguewide about that pairing at No. 4 overall," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter earlier this month.
In the meantime, the Colts named former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their head coach after he helped develop Jalen Hurts into a Pro Bowl quarterback and viable MVP candidate. The hope is that he can do the same with Levis or another top prospect.
Indy also picked up a solid bridge option in Gardner Minshew, who has a career passer rating of 93.1. While Minshew might not be a clear upgrade over 2022 starter Matt Ryan, he shouldn't be any worse.
Ryan tossed only 14 touchdowns against 13 interceptions and had a lowly 83.9 QB rating.
The Colts picked up players like Samson Ebukam, Taven Bryan and Isaiah McKenzie, but their biggest additions thus far are those of Minshew and kicker Matt Gay, who might be a bit overpaid at $22.5 million for four years.
However, Indianapolis didn't lose a ton aside from cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wideout Parris Campbell, who finally had some solid production (623 yards, 3 TDs) after three injury-hampered campaigns.
The Colts roster just doesn't seem remarkably different than it was a year ago, but Indy could be a surprise AFC South contender if running back Jonathan Taylor can stay healthy and Minshew and/or a rookie-to-be-named can upgrade the quarterback position.
Grade: C+
Jacksonville Jaguars
Key Additions: RB D'Ernest Johnson, WR Calvin Ridley, OT Josh Wells
Key Losses: Edge Arden Key, OT Jawaan Taylor, WR Marvin Jones Jr.
We're including wideout Calvin Ridley among the Jacksonville Jaguars' additions, which helps bump their grade above the average line. The team acquired Ridley in November, but he was only reinstated in March after being suspended for betting on NFL games while away from his former team.
In his last full season with the Falcons, Ridley caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. He's a No. 1-caliber receiver who should help quarterback Trevor Lawrence immensely.
Ridley will replace wideout Marvin Jones Jr., while Jacksonville will likely seek replacements for Arden Key and Jawaan Taylor in the draft.
While the Jags did add running back D'Ernest Johnson and offensive tackle Josh Wells, most of their free-agent focus was on maintaining a roster that reached the divisional round in 2022.
Considering the team came into the offseason $20.3 million over the cap, this was an unsurprising game plan.
Jacksonville franchise-tagged tight end Evan Engram and managed to re-sign players like safety Andrew Wingard, cornerback Tre Herndon, defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and backup quarterback C.J. Beathard.
The Jaguars should be just as relevant in the AFC race as they were a year ago, perhaps even more so if Lawrence and Ridley make a quick connection. This is a team with a strong, young core that should continue to get better in next week's draft.
Grade: C+
Kansas City Chiefs
Key Additions: OT Jawaan Taylor, WR Richie James, Edge Charles Omenihu, S Mike Edwards, LB Drue Tranquill, QB Blaine Gabbert
Key Losses: OT Orlando Brown Jr., S Juan Thornhill, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, DT Khalen Saunders, OL Andrew Wylie, edge Frank Clark, QB Chad Henne (retirement)
It's pretty much been an offseason of maintenance for the reigning champs. The Chiefs focused largely on bringing back players like wideout Justin Watson, tight end Blake Bell, defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi, guard Nick Allegretti and safety Deon Bush while replacing a few others.
Kansas City's biggest move was replacing Orlando Brown Jr. with former Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor. The Chiefs gave Taylor a sizable four-year, $80 million deal. That's far from a bargain, but it's not a gross overpay, either.
Clearly, Kansas City believes Taylor is a better fit for its offense than Brown, who got paid less than Taylor to play elsewhere.
Richie James was brought in to help replace JuJu Smith-Schuster, while Mike Edwards was added to help replace Juan Thornhill. Defensive lineman Khalen Saunders is a notable loss, but the Chiefs also added a standout linebacker Drue Tranquill.
Charles Omenihu should help replace pass-rusher Frank Clark, who remains unsigned but was released and is unlikely to be back.
Overall, the Chiefs head into the draft with a roster that is very similar to what they had in 2022. Kansas City fans should be thrilled with that, considering last year's team won the Super Bowl and this year's roster has yet to see rookie additions.
Grade: C+
Las Vegas Raiders
Key Additions: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, S Marcus Epps, CB Brandon Facyson, WR Phillip Dorsett, LB Robert Spillane, TE O.J. Howard, TE Austin Hooper, CB Duke Shelley, CB David Long
Key Losses: QB Derek Carr, TE Darren Waller, TE Foster Moreau, WR Mack Hollins, LB Denzel Perryman
The Las Vegas Raiders might be significantly more talented than they were a year ago, but one thing is for sure—they will be very different. This, it seems, was the entire point of the offseason.
Las Vegas made the playoffs in 2021. Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler tried to run the roster back with a few additions, namely Davante Adams and Chandler Jones. It didn't work, so the Raiders are now undergoing a rebuild.
Is Jimmy Garoppolo a better quarterback than Derek Carr or more of a long-term answer? No. He's 31 years old, is coming off a season-ending foot injury and has an extensive injury history. However, he also gained experience playing under McDaniels while with the New England Patriots.
Darren Waller is a 30-year-old tight end who battled a hamstring injury in 2022 and is on a five-year, $51 million deal. Vegas traded him for a third-round pick and replaced him with cheaper options in O.J. Howard and Austin Hooper.
The Raiders mostly added budget free agents on defense, but that's OK. They ranked 28th in yards allowed and 26th in points allowed last year, so they're not going to get much worse defensively.
Las Vegas used the franchise tag on reigning rushing leader Josh Jacobs, and there's a real chance they lean on him for one more season before pursuing a cheaper alternative in 2024. Fans may not love that plan, but given the declining value of heavily used running backs, it's good business.
It hasn't been a spectacular offseason for the Raiders, which probably won't make a huge leap in 2023. However, they've done a good job of turning over the roster and starting to build the team McDaniels and Ziegler want.
Grade: B
Los Angeles Chargers
Key Additions: LB Eric Kendricks
Key Losses: LB Drue Tranquil, LB Kyle Van Noy, S Nasir Adderley (retirement)
The Los Angeles Chargers had two big issues in 2022. Their offense wasn't particularly efficient—14th in yards per pass attempt (6.1) and 30th in yards per rush (3.8)—and its run defense ranked last in yards per carry allowed (5.2).
Replacing Joe Lombardi with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore should help address the first issue. Moore's Dallas offenses have ranked in the top five in scoring and the top 10 in yards per pass in each of the past two years.
While Los Angeles hasn't done a ton to address the second issue, it did add linebacker Eric Kendricks to help replace Drue Tranquill and Kyle Van Noy. It also re-signed key players like defensive tackle Morgan Fox, tight end Donald Parham, guard Trey Pipkins and punter J.K. Scott.
The Chargers are well positioned to continue improving their run defense in the draft and perhaps replace recently retired safety Nasir Adderley. Oh, and the Chargers still have star running back Austin Ekeler, even though he has requested a trade.
"I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I'll come back and I'll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year," Ekeler told SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook).
L.A. hasn't been especially active in the free-agent or trade markets, but it's still been a positive offseason.
Grade: C+
Los Angeles Rams
Key Additions: TE Hunter Long
Key Losses: CB Jalen Ramsey, Edge Leonard Floyd, LB Bobby Wagner, WR Allen Robinson II, S Taylor Rapp, K Matt Gay, S Nick Scott, P Riley Dixon, LS Matt Orzech, CB David Long
This Los Angeles Rams offseason was inevitable. General manager Les Snead eschewed draft picks in favor of proven veteran talent while building a Super Bowl-winning squad in 2021. Injuries derailed L.A.'s 2022 campaign, and with no first-round pick and an $11 million cap deficit entering the offseason, that plan had to end.
"We always knew that there would be a time when we would have to pull back on our typical approach to help continue our sustained run of success," CEO Kevin Demoff said in a statement on the team's official website.
The offseason has been all about tearing it down. Jalen Ramsey was traded, while players like Leonard Floyd, Bobby Wagner, Taylor Rapp and Matt Gay were allowed to go. The latest pill to swallow was the trading of wideout Allen Robinson II.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Rams are paying $10.3 million of Robinson's salary to send him to the Pittsburgh Steelers and move up a mere 17 spots in the seventh round.
Ouch.
According to ESPN's Field Yates, L.A. had just 45 spots on its 90-man offseason roster filled before the Robinson trade. With just $10 million in cap space available, the Rams won't be filling much of the void with veteran talent.
Key centerpieces like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald remain on the roster for now, but it's extremely hard to envision L.A. jumping right back into title contention this season.
Grade: F
Miami Dolphins
Key Additions: CB Jalen Ramsey, WR Chosen Anderson, LB David Long Jr., WR Braxton Berrios, P Jake Bailey
Key Losses: TE Mike Gesicki, TE Hunter Long, LB Elandon Roberts, P Thomas Morestead
The Miami Dolphins came into the offseason facing a $14.2 million cap deficit. Given their lack of cap capital, the Dolphins have done an admirable job of actually improving over the past month-plus.
Miami took advantage of the Rams' need to rebuild and landed star cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a third-round pick and backup tight end Hunter Long. That's a great value, especially considering that Miami's 27th-ranked pass defense was arguably its only notable weakness last season.
The Dolphins also did a decent job of reloading. David Long Jr. was brought in to replace linebacker Elandon Roberts, while Jake Bailey was added to replace punter Thomas Morestead.
Tight end Mike Gesicki, who played on the franchise tag in 2022, was allowed to walk, but he wasn't heavily utilized in Mike McDaniel's offense last season. The Dolphins can find a cheaper replacement in the draft, and adding ancillary wideouts like Chosen Anderson and Braxton Berrios can help round out an offense that relies more on receivers than a star tight end.
Miami also kept its committee backfield intact, re-signing Jeff Wilson Jr., Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin. The Dolphins' offense should be as explosive as it was last season when it ranked sixth in yards, and the addition of Ramsey should make the defense just a tick better.
Grade: C+
Minnesota Vikings
Key Additions: Edge Marcus Davenport, CB Byron Murphy, TE Josh Oliver
Key Losses: WR Adam Thielen, TE Irv Smith Jr., DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, CB Duke Shelley, LB Eric Kendricks
Like the Rams and Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings had to make a few tough financial decisions this offseason because of its $13.4 million cap deficit. Standout receiver Adam Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks were let go, and a few key players—like Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson—were allowed to walk in free agency.
After purging the roster of some expensive veterans, the Vikings turned their attention to their 31st-ranked defense. Pass-rusher Marcus Davenport and cornerback Byron Murphy should make immediate impacts on that side of the ball...if they can rebound.
Davenport had a down year in 2022, but he recorded nine sacks and 21 quarterback pressures the previous season. Murphy's 2022 season was hampered by a back injury, but he was stout in 2021, allowing an opposing passer rating of just 87.6 in coverage.
When coupled with the hiring of defensive coordinator Brian Flores earlier in the offseason, these moves should allow the Vikings' defense to take positive steps this season.
Minnesota managed to keep critical players like center Garrett Bradbury, running back Alexander Mattison, kicker Greg Joseph and fullback C.J. Ham. Given where Minnesota started the offseason financially, it's been a good—if not great—offseason for the Vikings.
Grade: C+
New England Patriots
Key Additions: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, TE Mike Gesicki, RB James Robinson, OT Riley Reiff, OT Calvin Anderson, QB Trace McSorley
Key Losses: WR Jakobi Meyers, S Devin McCourty (retirement), P Jake Bailey, TE Jonnu Smith, RB Damien Harris
To be clear, the Patriots didn't do a ton of impressive work during free agency.
They pulled the plug on the Jonnu Smith experiment, getting a seventh-round pick from Atlanta and offloading his $6 million cap hit. They replaced Jakobi Meyers with JuJu Smith-Schuster, replaced Damien Harris with James Robinson and added Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson to help replace offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who remains unsigned.
Adding Mike Gesicki was a smart move, as he should be an upgrade over Smith. New England also re-signed important role players like cornerback Jonathan Jones, safety Jabrill Peppers, cornerback Jalen Mills and linebacker Mack Wilson.
However, New England hit a home run by bringing back Bill O'Brien as its offensive coordinator. The offense sagged with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge—who have defensive and special-teams backgrounds, respectively—calling the shots. Quarterback Mac Jones regressed significantly after being a rookie Pro Bowler in 2021.
When last in New England, O'Brien coached an offense that ranked second in yards and third in scoring. Having an actual, experienced offensive play-caller should help Jones and the offense tremendously.
Of course, the looming question is whether Bill Belichick and the Patriots are truly committed to Jones. According to Tom Curren of NBC Sports Boston, Belichick wasn't happy with Jones' decision to seek advice from outside the organization last year. There's a chance Jones will have to win the job against Bailey Zappe in camp.
Regardless of who emerges as the starter, New England's offense will improve with O'Brien at the helm. This fact makes a solid offseason for the Patriots into a very good one.
Grade: B+
New Orleans Saints
Key Additions: QB Derek Carr, DT Khalen Saunders, DT Nathan Shepherd, RB Jamaal Williams
Key Losses: QB Andy Dalton, Edge Marcus Davenport, DT David Onyemata, S Justin Evans, LB Kaden Elliss, WR Marquez Callaway, WR Deonte Harty
If the signing of quarterback Derek Carr helps put the New Orleans Saints back in the playoff mix this season, fans will marvel at the financial wizardry general manager Micky Loomis pulled off this offseason.
The Saints entered the offseason facing a $52.9 million cap deficit. Somehow, they found a way to sign Carr to a four-year, $150 million deal, which isn't proverbial pennies but is a fair price for a four-time Pro Bowler.
While New Orleans did have to part with standout players like Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, Justin Evans and Kaden Elliss, they managed to keep guys like tight end Juwan Johnson, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, backup quarterback Jameis Winston and work out a contract restructure with wideout Michael Thomas.
The Saints also brought in some solid reinforcements in Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd and Jamaal Williams.
In New Orleans, Carr will reunite with head coach Dennis Allen, who was the Raiders' head coach when Carr was drafted back in 2014. If Carr can boost the offense and New Orleans' defense can replicate its 2022 success (ranked fifth overall), the Saints can improve significantly on their 7-10 record from last season.
Grade: B+
New York Giants
Key Additions: TE Darren Waller, WR Parris Campbell, WR Jamison Crowder, CB Amari Oruwariye, LB Bobby Okereke, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Key Losses: OL C Jon Feliciano, OL Nick Gates, S Julian Love
It hasn't been a flawless offseason for the New York Giants, but it's been close. They managed to retain both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley while also keeping players like punter Jamie Gillan, pass-rusher Jihad Ward, linebacker Jarrad Davis and receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard.
New York then bolstered its receiving corps by trading for Darren Waller and signing Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder. Cornerback Amari Oruwariye, linebacker Bobby Okereke and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches were added to the other side of the ball.
The Giants' losses have been minimal. Julian Love is a solid safety and perhaps the one player New York will struggle to replace in the draft. If the Giants can find a safety, strenghten their 27th-ranked run defense and address the interior of their offensive line, they'll have a very good chance of improving on their 2022 campaign, which ended in the divisional round.
The only real negative is that New York overpaid for Jones. The Duke product had a career year under head coach Brian Daboll, tossing only five interceptions and posting a 92.5 passer rating while shining as a rushing threat. However, he hasn't shown enough (for long enough) to really justify a four-year, $160 million deal.
Who the heck were the Giants bidding against? Perhaps no one, but the reality is that young playoff quarterbacks get paid. While New York probably paid a bit too much to keep Jones in the fold, it's not starting over at the game's most important position. There's value in that, and the Giants are now poised to make noise in the NFC playoff race.
Grade: A-
New York Jets
Key Additions: WR Allen Lazard, S Chuck Clark, WR Mecole Hardman, P Thomas Morstead
Key Losses: QB Mike White, WR Elijah Moore, G Nate Herbig, WR Braxton Berrios
New York is betting heavily that it will land Aaron Rodgers in a trade with Green Bay. The Jets insist it's going to happen.
"He's gonna be here," general manager Joe Douglas told fans at an event hosted by Audacy's WFAN Sports Radio.
Until the trade is executed, however, the risk of a horrible offseason is very real. New York allowed quarterback Mike White to sign elsewhere, free agency's pool of reliable veterans has been drained and New York isn't in position to grab a top QB prospect with the 13th overall pick.
If Rodgers doesn't reach New York, it'll be another season of Zach Wilson, who posted a lowly 72.8 passer rating in 2022 and was benched for White twice.
If the Jets do land Rodgers, they can be contenders in 2023. They have a defense that ranked fourth in both points and yards allowed last season and young offensive standouts like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. After this season? It could be right back to Wilson or another underwhelming option under center.
Rodgers is 39 years old and admitted on the Pat McAfee Show that he was on the verge of retirement very early in the offseason. He wasn't exactly great in 2022 (91.1 QB rating), and there's no guarantee he'll return to MVP form or play in 2024. He's already missing critical offseason work by not being in New York.
All of that aside, it's been sort of an OK offseason for the Jets. They traded Elijah Moore to move up one round in the draft, added Mecole Hardman, signed Allen Lazard and re-signed guys like linebacker Quincy Williams and kicker Greg Zuerlein.
The trade is widely expected to happen, and it might pay off. For now and until Rodgers is actually a Jet, though, this is not a better roster than it was a year ago.
Grade: C
Philadelphia Eagles
Key Additions: RB Rashaad Penny, CB Greedy Williams, S Terrell Edmunds, S Justin Evans, LB Nicholas Morrow, QB Marcus Mariota
Key Losses: DT Javon Hargrave, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, LB T.J. Edwards, LB Kyzir White, G Isaac Seumalo, QB Gardner Minshew, S Marcus Epps, RB Miles Sanders
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost a lot of talent this offseason, and there's no getting around that. However, given the sheer number of players they could have lost, the Eagles have done a great job of keeping the band together.
Yes, losing players like Miles Sanders, Javon Hargrave, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, T.J. Edwards, Isaac Seumalo, Kyzir White and Marcus Epps hurts. However, general manager Howie Roseman deserves a ton of credit for retaining the players he did.
Center Jason Kelce, cornerback James Bradberry, pass-rusher Brandon Graham, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and running back Boston Scott could have departed in free agency but didn't. The Eagles were close to releasing cornerback Darius Slay but managed to work out an 11th-hour extension to keep him.
Roseman added players like Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans, Nicholas Morrow and Rashaad Penny to help backfill the roster. More importantly, he locked up quarterback Jalen Hurts with a five-year, $255 million extension.
Many of the key pieces remain, and as long as Hurts can perform near an MVP level again, Philadelphia will be a contender. Extending Hurts early ensures the Eagles can stay competitive for the foreseeable future, and it allows the franchise to totally avoid the sort of contract drama Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are currently experiencing.
Grade: B+
Pittsburgh Steelers
Key Additions: CB Patrick Peterson, G Isaac Seumalolo, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Cole Holcomb, G Nate Herbig, WR Allen Robinson II
Key Losses: LB Robert Spillane, CB Cameron Sutton, S Terrell Edmunds, LB Devin Bush
Landing Allen Robinson II in a bargain trade is the latest move in what has been a good Steelers offseason.
Pittsburgh upgraded its offensive line by snagging Isacc Seumalo. It added Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts to replace Robert Spillane and Davin Bush and signed Patrick Peterson to replace Cameron Sutton.
While the Steelers' replacement moves might not provide upgrades across the board, Pittsburgh isn't worse off than it was a year ago—re-signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and safety Damonte Kazee helps with that.
The line should be a bit better, and Pittsburgh can continue improving through the draft, with offensive tackle now arguably the only glaring need. Considering Pittsburgh went 9-8 in 2022 with rookie Kenny Pickett under center for most of the season, even minor improvements could make this a playoff team.
If Pickett can take the proverbial next step, Pittsburgh could be more than just a playoff participant. The Steelers retained offensive coordinator Matt Canada in order to give the Pittsburgh product some continuity. While Canada's offenses have been bland and predictable, Pickett's growth is far more important than gaudy offensive numbers.
Assuming Canada is willing to be a little more creative with Pickett in Year 2, the Steelers are going to be a postseason threat.
Grade: B
San Francisco 49ers
Key Additions: DT Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, C Jon Feliciano, K Zane Gonzalez, Edge Clelin Ferrell
Key Losses: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RT Mike McGlinchey, Edge Samson Ebukam, S Jimmie Ward, Edge Charles Omenihu, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DT Hassan Ridgeway
The San Francisco 49ers might have made it to the Super Bowl if they hadn't lost seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy to an elbow injury early in the NFC title game. Now, the stage is set for a camp battle between Purdy and 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance, though NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that San Francisco has been fielding trade inquires on Lance.
No matter whoever ends up as QB1, the team around him should again be championship-caliber.
The 49ers lost several quality role players, including veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, safety Jimmie Ward, edge-rusher Samson Ebukam and kicker Robbie Gould, who remains unsigned.
However, San Francisco spent on an elite defensive tackle, signing Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract. That's a lot for a 30-year-old defender, but Hargrave should make a pass rush helmed by Nick Bosa and Drake Jackson even better.
While losing Ebukam and Charles Omenihu (9.5 combined sacks in 2022) may hurt initially, San Francisco added 2019 fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrel as a developmental project.
The 49ers also added cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who allowed an opposing passer rating of only 76.2 in coverage this past season, to help bolster the secondary and 2018 third overall pick Sam Darnold to provide depth at quarterback.
McGlinchey is arguably the team's biggest loss, though opting not to pay him $17.5 million per season was a logical call given his inconsistencies in pass protection.
The 49ers don't have first- or second-round picks in this year's draft, but they have three third-rounders and 11 overall selections. Moving up for a replacement at right tackle should be feasible, and San Francisco has few other obvious holes.
Grade: B
Seattle Seahawks
Key Additions: LB Bobby Wagner, LB Devin Bush, S Julian Love, DT Dre'Mont Jones, DT Jarran Reed
Key Losses: RB Rashaad Penny, WR Marquise Goodwin, LB Cody Barton
The Seattle Seahawks secured their biggest win of the offseason when they signed Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year, $75 million deal. It's a bargain compared to the four-year, $160 million deal that Daniel Jones got from the Giants, and it leaves open the option of taking a quarterback with the fifth pick in the draft.
If Seattle decides to part with the 32-year-old after this season, it can save $13.8 million off the 2024 cap.
The Seahawks also did a tremendous job of reloading a defense that ranked 26th overall and 25th in points allowed last season. Players like Devin Bush, Dre'Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and Bobby Wagner will strengthen what was an underwhelming front seven in 2022.
Seattle hasn't lost a ton of notable talent, aside from perhaps complementary receiver Marquise Goodwin, linebacker Cody Barton and running back Rashaad Penny—and Penny has a lengthy injury history and played only 42 games in five seasons.
2022 contributors like Shelby Harris, Gabe Jackson and defensive tackle Al Woods remain unsigned, and with only $7.3 million in cap space, Seattle may not try to retain them.
A Seattle offense that ranked ninth in scoring last season should remain potent with Smith returning. The Seahawks defense should be much better, and with the draft still looming, this roster could be more than just a playoff participant in 2023.
Grade: A
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Key Additions: QB Baker Mayfield, DT Greg Gaines, RB Chase Edmonds, K Chase McLaughlin
Key Losses: QB Tom Brady, RB Leonard Fournette, LT Donovan Smith, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT Akiem Hicks, TE Cameron Brate, TE O.J. Howard, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, WR Scotty Mller, K Ryan Succop, QB Blaine Gabbert
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rebuild was inevitable. Tampa had been happy to kick contract dollars down the road and pay aging veterans for as long as Tom Brady remained its quarterback.
Brady finally retired (for good, we think) this offseason, and the purge of aging and/or expensive veterans began. Parting with players like Leonard Fournette, Donovan Smith, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, O.J. Howard, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Ryan Succop couldn't have been easy, but facing a dire cap situation, the moves were necessary.
The Bucs have done an admirable job of limiting losses and reloading for the upcoming rebuild. They managed to retain standouts like cornerback Jamel Dean, pass-rusher Anthony Nelson, linebacker Lavonte David and guard Aaron Stinnie.
Tampa also brought in quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive tackle Greg Gaines, running back Chase Edmonds and kicker Chase McLaughlin.
Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, is a particularly interesting addition. He fared well for the Rams down the stretch in 2022, posting a respectable 86.4 passer rating despite having very little talent around him. At 28 years old, he could still emerge as a long-term option for Tampa.
Of course, Mayfield will first have to compete with 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask in camp.
The Bucs will pair their quarterbacks with new offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who as Seattle's quarterbacks coach helped Geno Smith revitalize his career last season. Perhaps he can do the same with Mayfield.
There have been a lot of losses, but Tampa has done the best it possibly could for a team that entered the offseason $55.5 million over the cap.
Grade: C
Tennessee Titans
Key Additions: Edge Arden Key, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, OL Daniel Brunskill, OT Andre Dillard
Key Losses: LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods, G Nate Davis, K Randy Bullock, LB David Long Jr., DT DeMarcus Walker, Edge Bud Dupree
After winning the AFC South in back-to-back campaigns, the Tennessee Titans stumbled to a 7-10 record in 2022. Their offseason hasn't been a whole lot better.
Tennessee has picked up few quality free agents, like pass-rusher Arden Key, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. However, the Titans were also forced to part with several prominent players for financial reasons—they entered the offseason $24.3 million over the cap.
Moving on from Bud Dupree two years into a five-year, $82.5 million contract was likely an easy choice. Dupree logged 34 quarterback pressures but only seven sacks in his two seasons with Tennessee.
Other decisions were likely more difficult.
Wideout Robert Woods had only 527 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season with the Titans. However, Tennessee is in need of receiver depth. Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan missed all but two games with a knee injury last season but had been a starter since 2015. Bullock had been the team's kicker for only two years but made 85 percent of his field goals last season.
Additionally, Tennessee lost standouts like guard Nate Davis, linebacker David Long Jr. and defensive tackle DeMarcus Walker in free agency—center Ben Jones remains unsigned. Tennessee now has $11.9 million in cap space and may take a flier on a budget free agent or two after the draft, but this is shaping up to be a rebuilding year for the Titans.
Grade: D+
Washington Commanders
Key Additions: QB Jacoby Brissett, OL Nick Gates, OT Andrew Wylie, LB Cody Barton
Key Losses: QB Tayor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb, CB Bobby McCain
The Washington Commanders are backing 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell as their quarterback in 2023.
"The main reason we're going with Sam is we think Sam's going to be a good football player. We really do," head coach Ron Rivera said, per NFL Media's Kevin Patra.
Washington has geared its offseason goals toward supporting Howell, too. Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was brought in for the same position and as assistant head coach. After working firsthand with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, Bieniemy knows exactly what it takes to develop an elite quarterback and build a perennial contender.
The Commanders also added Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates to an offensive line that allowed 48 sacks in 2022.
Perhaps nearly as important as the Bieniemy signing was the addition of quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year veteran has 48 starts on his resume and is perfectly suited to mentor Howell while stepping in to start if necessary.
Brissett posted an 88.9 quarterback rating through 11 starts with Cleveland last season, and he comes in on a bargain one-year, $8 million deal.
Washington also did a terrific job of keeping key players like defensive tackle Daron Payne, linebacker David Mayo, center Ted Larsen and pass-rusher Efe Obada.
The Commanders came close to making the postseason at 8-8-1 this past season, and if Howell comes along quickly, they will be in the thick of the playoff race in 2023.
Grade: B
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.