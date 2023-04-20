Grading Every NFL Team's Offseason Before the 2023 Draft

0 of 32

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL offseason hasn't been quite as shocking as last year's iteration, when star players like Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Khalil Mack were traded. However, we've still seen plenty of player movement through both free agency and the trade market.

The vast majority of the top free agents have already found new homes, and many of the remaining standouts will likely wait until after next week's draft to identify their best situations. Though the draft will change a lot, we have a great idea of what all 32 rosters look like going into it.

How have teams fared through the early stages of the offseason? That's what we're here to examine. We'll grade each franchise's most significant roster and front-office moves based on factors like proven production, positional value, contract/trade value and any relevant corresponding losses.

Teams that appear to be headed toward a record similar to that of their 2022 seasons will receive a "C" grade, while those that significantly improved will receive higher marks. Those that lost more than they gained will land below the average line.

