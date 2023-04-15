Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Packers 'Bit Stubborn'; Jets 'Unwilling...to Go That Far'

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers remain "a little bit stubborn" in trade negotiations with the New York Jets over Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"[Green Bay] wants a premium package of draft picks in exchange for [Rodgers], presumably over multiple years," Fowler said Saturday on SportsCenter. "The Jets have just been unwilling at this point to go that far."

He added the Jets and Packers "made a little bit of progress" at the NFL league meeting in March, but nothing much has happened in the ensuing weeks.

Fowler explained one area of continued bargaining is the protections placed on any draft compensation tied to Rodgers' future in the NFL.

